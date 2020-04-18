Why is Herbert better than Rosen?

C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
179
Reaction score
189
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
If anything, you could argue that Rosen is better because he's already had NFL experience and learning. He's already done the 'sit for a year' thing.
Then there's the fact that Herbert's question marks are the same ones that Rosen had/has.

Tua's talent Towers over Herbert's and if we dont take him then there's none of these guys (beside Burrow) that you know for a fact is better than Rosen.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Second String
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,001
Reaction score
687
Herbert is a slightly better prospect at this stage than Rosen was going into his draft.

Yes, Tua is a much better prospect than Herbert, but Herbert is much more likely to actually suit up and get on the field consistently.

You can't compare Tua to any other QB without considering his lack of durability.It is a real issue that will probably continue in the NFL.

I still am taking Tua over Herbert but he isn't some bum, he has a ton of talent and could be outstanding with some good coaching.
 
F

Finsup4ever

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
85
Reaction score
64
Age
44
Location
28601
Why is Herbert better than Eason? People talk about the arm of Herbert, I think Eason has a stronger arm, and the strongest in this draft. Eason is a former #1 recruit who started playing well this year after a couple of injury seasons. Eason started over Fromm at Georgia before Injury. Eason needs some coaching and a veteran like Fotzmagic to learn from.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
179
Reaction score
189
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Tua's injury situation scares me off trading up but I grab him at 5.
These 3 draft picks give us chances to draft guys who are more talented than many current NFL players. That's why even good NFL players are had for 2nd or 3rd round picks. If we miss out on Tua, Id love to see us draft 2 tackles and a safety like McKinney. If we take Tua at 5 then I would still trade up to guarantee a very elite tackle, like ibe of the top 4 tackles.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Second String
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,001
Reaction score
687
If people are going to nitpick the little things that Herbert does well I do not see how you can make a case for Eason. At best he is Herbert without the mobility.

I would go with Fromm over Eason.

I have been coming around on Fromm recently, there is a lot of talk up here in New England that Belichick really likes him.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
7,392
Reaction score
17,504
Location
Georgia
Because at this point Herbert has the allure of the unknown while Rosen has 581 NFL drop backs to review and the large majority look bad regardless of the excuses people want to make for him.
 
F

Finsup4ever

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
85
Reaction score
64
Age
44
Location
28601
jimthefin said:
If people are going to nitpick the little things that Herbert does well I do not see how you can make a case for Eason. At best he is Herbert without the mobility.

I would go with Fromm over Eason.

I have been coming around on Fromm recently, there is a lot of talk up here in New England that Belichick really likes him.
Click to expand...
I will take the shown leadership ability, and the competitive fire of Eason over the mobility of Herbert. There have been many NFL QBs be successful, and some have been hall of fame greats without mobility. I can't think of one great QB who doesn't display leadership and competitive fire. Maybe Herbert has those things, but everybody seems to question it.

Just to name a couple I will put former Dolphin Dan Marino in here, super competitive and a great leader. Then let's look at 2 recent hall of Famer, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. You can take these 3 and combine their athletic ability, and you still have none. However, they are 3 of the greatest to ever do it.
 
ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,791
Reaction score
817
Location
Atlanta
ChitownPhins28 said:
If anything, you could argue that Rosen is better because he's already had NFL experience and learning. He's already done the 'sit for a year' thing.
Then there's the fact that Herbert's question marks are the same ones that Rosen had/has.

Tua's talent Towers over Herbert's and if we dont take him then there's none of these guys (beside Burrow) that you know for a fact is better than Rosen.
Click to expand...
You are asking why draft someone like Herbert when we already have in Rosen a prospect with a similar skill set and weaknesses, correct?

The way I see it, because we can't be sure, still, that they are so similar. We can't be sure which, if either, will emerge as a true NFL talent. Herbert represents another turn at bat. But nowhere near as much of a gamble as Tua. Because, no one is suggesting we trade up for him. Most would be fine with taking him much later than 5, too. If we can manage it.

Tua is a highstakes gamble. If he works out, sky may be the limit. However, if we trade up for Tua, the odds of Tua paying off enough to justify his price (certain dependable starter and frequent pro-bowler), are less than about .25, or 25% for. More likely he will flop, given the price we'd pay. But, if we take him at 5 or later, and Tua only manages to be as good as say . . . Tannehill, then the price is much more palatable and closer to his actual worth.

I think hope that Tua will end up a HOF level player aren't really much more realistic than they are for any of the top 4 QBs in this draft. With patience, all could be coached to play better and have stellar careers. It could happen. But we can't bank on it happening with any of them. So, that can't really play much of a part in the here and now decision by Grier, IMHO.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
13,417
Reaction score
7,380
Location
New Jersey
Finsup4ever said:
I will take the shown leadership ability, and the competitive fire of Eason over the mobility of Herbert. There have been many NFL QBs be successful, and some have been hall of fame greats without mobility. I can't think of one great QB who doesn't display leadership and competitive fire. Maybe Herbert has those things, but everybody seems to question it.

Just to name a couple I will put former Dolphin Dan Marino in here, super competitive and a great leader. Then let's look at 2 recent hall of Famer, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. You can take these 3 and combine their athletic ability, and you still have none. However, they are 3 of the greatest to ever do it.
Click to expand...
I’d add Dan Fouts and Joe Namath to that list as well. Troy Aikman wasn’t exactly fleet of foot. Neither was Philip Rivers or Eli Manning. But there does seem to be a trend toward mobile QBs who can extend plays. If that’s all they have forget it, but if they have the full set of tools like a Russell Wilson I can see the appeal.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
13,417
Reaction score
7,380
Location
New Jersey
superphin said:
Because at this point Herbert has the allure of the unknown while Rosen has 581 NFL drop backs to review and the large majority look bad regardless of the excuses people want to make for him.
Click to expand...
He just looks slow to process and get the ball out. Even on simple out routes. It’s as if the next level (pros) is too fast for him.
 
mmikel30

mmikel30

Starter
Joined
Oct 1, 2006
Messages
2,768
Reaction score
429
Age
43
I think Rosen will be great when he gets the NFL Game upstairs. He has good accuracy and a live arm ball comes off the hand effortlessly. Question is does he desire to be great.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom