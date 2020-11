I wouldn't be prepared to say that yet. I've seen him do things that are really impressive and definitely give hope he can be a solid NFL receiver. That said, he may be limited by his lack of pure speed but I think with other parts around the offense, he could give them a dimension that is valuable, particularly in the way he can use his size to shield defenders and high-point the ball. For any of this to matter though, he has to demonstrate that he can squeeze the easy catches in particular.