Why is this outcome That Surprising?

I mean, ok, the magnitude of the margin of victory was. But, us winning the game and not by a 'skin of the tip' margin seemed entirely possible to me cuz the 9'ers just never seemed so 'all that' coming in.

Where were all there points gonna come from? Who was gonna beat down Byron Jones and X Howard? We covered the outside with an ease that allowed us to stop getting killed over the middle.

Jimmy G is a 'game manager' on a good day and today wasnt that.

With SF's injuries their pass rush was no problem. If you cant get to Fitz quick and you give time for him to see our big-*** alpha wideouts and Gesicki, youre gonna give up points.

So, yeah, we kicked *** today but the idea of us losing by 8+ was fkn preposterous.

I hope many of you guys bet Miami today and cleaned up.