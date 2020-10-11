Why is this outcome That Surprising?

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
I mean, ok, the magnitude of the margin of victory was. But, us winning the game and not by a 'skin of the tip' margin seemed entirely possible to me cuz the 9'ers just never seemed so 'all that' coming in.
Where were all there points gonna come from? Who was gonna beat down Byron Jones and X Howard? We covered the outside with an ease that allowed us to stop getting killed over the middle.
Jimmy G is a 'game manager' on a good day and today wasnt that.
With SF's injuries their pass rush was no problem. If you cant get to Fitz quick and you give time for him to see our big-*** alpha wideouts and Gesicki, youre gonna give up points.
So, yeah, we kicked *** today but the idea of us losing by 8+ was fkn preposterous.
I hope many of you guys bet Miami today and cleaned up.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
OmegaPhinsFan said:
Jimmy G?
We play the Jets next week. So does that mean at 3-3 we talk playoffs?
:lol:

Wouldnt worry about the playoffs really. But yeah, their offense was intact, our D played well today. I will say their OL isn't what is what last year though.
 
In Flores We Trust

In Flores We Trust

Finheaven VIP
OmegaPhinsFan said:
Jimmy G?
We play the Jets next week. So does that mean at 3-3 we talk playoffs?
We put up the most points (so far) in the NFL this Sunday, and kept a team who was in the SB 8 months ago to 17 points. A B defense maybe, but not a B squad.
Not playoffs this year, just progress.
 
ForksPhin

Scout Team
Would have been nice if we could have pulled one of those close-in-the-4th games out of our hat.
 
ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
OmegaPhinsFan said:
Jimmy G?
We play the Jets next week. So does that mean at 3-3 we talk playoffs?
I mean we could be 0-6, like last year, getting blown out in every game. You don’t have to talk playoffs to be impressed by a young team showing growth. Say what you want, but the 49ers are still a tough team to beat at home on a 3000 mile and 3 time zone road trip.
 
Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Even if our team doesn't look like a championship team I always root for the playoffs. Unless you a perennially underperforming championship contender, making the playoffs means something. It's a measure of organizational quality to make the playoffs and an embarrassment if you spend too long without making it. I've seen two Dolphins teams make the playoffs in like 17 seasons. Neither of those teams had a chance at winning it all, even with a healthy Tannehill in 2016, but those seasons still feel special to me. I will always be rooting for this team to make the playoffs, somehow.
 
OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
TheWozz said:
I'd argue we have already competed with elite, or at least arguably elite, teams by being in the games against Seattle, Buffalo and NE.
You think we were competitive in our losses? Those teams toyed with us and when they wanted to impose their will, they did
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
The outcome wasn't surprising. I picked Miami. The margin of victory was surprising but when you play a clean game against a team you should beat it happens.
 
