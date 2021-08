Jamesw said: I'm a great Flores fan, but can someone please enlighten me as to why we draft a highly rated RT who didn't give up a sack and move him to Guard? We seem to continually draft OL and move them to a new position and then question why they aren't solid as rookies. Eichenberg was "plug and play" as a RT! Put him there! Click to expand...

First of all, he played LT at ND, not RT, so it would be a different position either way.Some players also adjust to switching sides better than others.Lastly, do we really "continually" move guys? Did we do that with the rookies last year? There is no sense in discussing what prior staffs have done. It's irrelevant anyway, but I think cross training young linemen is common.