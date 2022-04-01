DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 284
- Reaction score
- 703
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
Why Mike McDaniel Must Be The Dolphins Best Offseason Addition - Miami Dolphins
When the Miami Dolphins let former head coach Brian Flores go, the pressure to win was immediately put on the next head coach, whoever that turned out to be. As General Manager Chris Grier has stated on a few different occasions, the rebuild is over; now it’s time for the team to be competitive...
dolphinstalk.com