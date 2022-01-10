Why not Garoppolo?

Despite the end of game runs, I am still off the Tua bandwagon at present. Rodgers/Wilson are never going to come here and Watson would be a huge mistake. Mayfield is hopeless.



But why not trade for Garoppolo? He is clearly better than Tua is now. He is 30, which these days means he has 7-8 years left easily. The 49ers (irrationally in my view) want to move ahead with Lance and I suspect he could be had for less than a first round pick. They don't have a lot of cap room. He would probably want to play in Miami. It seems like the obvious move to me.



In my view Garoppolo is massively underrated. He is in the top 15 starters based on productivity in the league when he is healthy. He just seems to be the fall guy for the Superbowl loss, yet when healthy he consistently has put the 49ers in contention. And even when injured, he got them into the playoffs today. Can we really say Tua could have played that way, down by 17 in a must win game against a better team?



It would seem to me to be both an upgrade and a low enough price - we can always keep Tua and he can relieve Garoppolo and maybe down the track he can take over - right now, I cannot see us as a playoff team next season if we stand pat at QB. It seems a far better deal that spending multiple first rounders on Watson. I understand he has had injury issues, but Tua has a similar history, and there is nothing there that can't heal for next season. Frankly, Tua looks like he needs major corrective action in his technique if he is to become a genuine star.



If I was in the FO I would make a major push for him. And hope he does not make a deep playoff run which is certainly not out of the question.