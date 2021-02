Why not Kyle Pitts @ #3 or lets say #6/7

Everyone knows how I feel on the guy. I honestly think he's a better WR prospect than all the 3 blue chip WRs. None of those guys are as physically impressive as him, they all may be a little faster but it's not by a whole lot and none can match he ability to block or win contested balls. He can get seperation as well as any of them and he's can also play a little TE too :)



Having said all that, 3 is very rich for any WR or TE, Sewell makes the most sense for us if we stay there tbh. Pitts would be my #2 guy there though, if Sewell is gone.



Big conclusion though here is, we need to trade back, get the value.



Order for 1a for me is:



1. Sewell

2. Pitts

3. Chase

4. Waddle

5. Smith

6. Parsons

7. Paye