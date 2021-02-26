Why not Kyle Pitts @ #3 or lets say #6/7

Tiko377
I am beginning to think he would be excellent in our offense.
Gesicki and him could be interesting for next year it could be a Gronk & Hernandez type duo.
Gesicki also is a free agent after next year
Pitts seems like he's the best TE prospect in a decade and could literally be #4 #5 WR in this draft
