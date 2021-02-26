Why not Kyle Pitts @ #3 or lets say #6/7

Quarterback rich draft, the Jets pick is crucial to the value at #3. It’s unreal to think qb’s could go 1-2-3 in the draft, but if it does, there’s an Atlanta or somebody who will be really afraid to miss out. I think we definitely get to trade down three or four spots and Pitts is a no brainer there. Please don’t let Justin Herbert have him. Anyone who doesn’t think Pitts can learn to block or doesn’t have a game that will transfer to the pros is an outlier. He’s the Andrew Luck of tight ends right now. He’s a mismatch and always there on every throwing play. Crazy not to jump on him and get your wide receiver later or free agency, a lineman later, a linebacker later. Pitts will be a star. He is definitely a top six or seven player in this draft.