 Why not Kyle Pitts @ #3 or lets say #6/7 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why not Kyle Pitts @ #3 or lets say #6/7

I am beginning to think he would be excellent in our offense.

Gesicki and him could be interesting for next year it could be a Gronk & Hernandez type duo.

Gesicki also is a free agent after next year

Pitts seems like he's the best TE prospect in a decade and could literally be #4 #5 WR in this draft
 
He’s a stud, with that said 3 is too high. I think he can sneak into the top 10. If he is there around 12, Miami should highly consider a trade up.
 
Because it is not a position of need... at all... Not even a little. Because his blocking is lacking. Because we have another TE who catches well, is a physical freak, and can't block. Because TE's don't instantly translate in the NFL
 
Tiko377 said:
I am beginning to think he would be excellent in our offense.

Gesicki and him could be interesting for next year it could be a Gronk & Hernandez type duo.

Gesicki also is a free agent after next year

Pitts seems like he's the best TE prospect in a decade and could literally be #4 #5 WR in this draft

they'd never be Gronk and Hernandez cause Gronk is a better blocker than Pitts and Gesicki. When those two were in the game NE could still run the ball.
 
Pitts is not a great blocker but he’s no Gesiki either. He is a good not great blocker. It’s not as bad as people make it out to be. It’s just over hyped because that’s pretty much his only weakness.
 
Everyone knows how I feel on the guy. I honestly think he's a better WR prospect than all the 3 blue chip WRs. None of those guys are as physically impressive as him, they all may be a little faster but it's not by a whole lot and none can match he ability to block or win contested balls. He can get seperation as well as any of them and he's can also play a little TE too :)

Having said all that, 3 is very rich for any WR or TE, Sewell makes the most sense for us if we stay there tbh. Pitts would be my #2 guy there though, if Sewell is gone.

Big conclusion though here is, we need to trade back, get the value.

Order for 1a for me is:

1. Sewell
2. Pitts
3. Chase
4. Waddle
5. Smith
6. Parsons
7. Paye
 
Tiko377 said:
I am beginning to think he would be excellent in our offense.

Gesicki and him could be interesting for next year it could be a Gronk & Hernandez type duo.

Gesicki also is a free agent after next year

Pitts seems like he's the best TE prospect in a decade and could literally be #4 #5 WR in this draft


Not against Pits at #6/7, BUT, I'm not opposed to Chase or a few others at #6/7. #3 is a great spot for a trade down opportunity. Not too excited about a pick at #3
 
Geordie said:
Everyone knows how I feel on the guy. I honestly think he's a better WR prospect than all the 3 blue chip WRs. None of those guys are as physically impressive as him, they all may be a little faster but it's not by a whole lot and none can match he ability to block or win contested balls. He can get seperation as well as any of them and he's can also play a little TE too :)

Having said all that, 3 is very rich for any WR or TE, Sewell makes the most sense for us if we stay there tbh. Pitts would be my #2 guy there though, if Sewell is gone.

Big conclusion though here is, we need to trade back, get the value.

Order for 1a for me is:

1. Sewell
2. Pitts
3. Chase
4. Waddle
5. Smith
6. Parsons
7. Paye

If you can trade down, get maybe a #1 pick for 2022 and more ammo in this draft, then land Pitts around #8, that's a huge win.

I would view him more as a big receiver than a tight end. He wouldn't be replacing Gesicki in my plans, but more likely Williams. Get the ball close to this guy and he's catching it, plus I wouldn't doubt if he runs close to a 4.4 40.
 
rent this space said:
If you have decided he's your guy, is there really that much difference between 3 and 6?

Quite I bit, moving down to the 6th range gets us a second round pick at least. That’s a good chance at another starter. And one other thing in the last 25 years has there been a TE taken in the top 10 that hasn’t been a disappointment. I’m not against taking him at 6 or lower getting other picks to build up the team.
 
Quarterback rich draft, the Jets pick is crucial to the value at #3. It’s unreal to think qb’s could go 1-2-3 in the draft, but if it does, there’s an Atlanta or somebody who will be really afraid to miss out. I think we definitely get to trade down three or four spots and Pitts is a no brainer there. Please don’t let Justin Herbert have him. Anyone who doesn’t think Pitts can learn to block or doesn’t have a game that will transfer to the pros is an outlier. He’s the Andrew Luck of tight ends right now. He’s a mismatch and always there on every throwing play. Crazy not to jump on him and get your wide receiver later or free agency, a lineman later, a linebacker later. Pitts will be a star. He is definitely a top six or seven player in this draft.
 
Gsmack_42 said:
Quite I bit, moving down to the 6th range gets us a second round pick at least. That’s a good chance at another starter. And one other thing in the last 25 years has there been a TE taken in the top 10 that hasn’t been a disappointment. I’m not against taking him at 6 or lower getting other picks to build up the team.

I understand if there is a trade on the table with Philly, you make it no question.
But if you don't have any offers, 3 slots doesn't seem like it should stop you from getting your guy.
And I say that whether it's Pitts, Smith, Chase or whoever.
 
