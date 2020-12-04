Why Not Us

Forget holes, yeah, yeah , yeah ol, rb, wideout but, many a Super Bowl team has had them at one or several positions. It's all about playoff matchups and doing one or two things very well. This Dolphin defense on it's best day can play with anyone. Get really lucky on offense and special teams for three playoff games. Maybe Fitz or Tua goes off in one of those games. It's time for us fans to get out of this loser's/victims mentality and start thinking bigger. This isn't basketball or a baseball best of 7 series were an inferior team might win one game but lose a series. It only takes 4 qtrs to move on. I dont believe in waiting till next yrs in the NFL. If your in the playoffs you got a legitimate shot.