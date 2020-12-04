Why Not Us

M

Michael Morris

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
54
Reaction score
54
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
Forget holes, yeah, yeah , yeah ol, rb, wideout but, many a Super Bowl team has had them at one or several positions. It's all about playoff matchups and doing one or two things very well. This Dolphin defense on it's best day can play with anyone. Get really lucky on offense and special teams for three playoff games. Maybe Fitz or Tua goes off in one of those games. It's time for us fans to get out of this loser's/victims mentality and start thinking bigger. This isn't basketball or a baseball best of 7 series were an inferior team might win one game but lose a series. It only takes 4 qtrs to move on. I dont believe in waiting till next yrs in the NFL. If your in the playoffs you got a legitimate shot.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
847
Reaction score
1,073
Location
Louisville, Ky
Wasn't " why not us" the theme Tony Sparanos first season with Miami?
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,716
Reaction score
5,029
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Be serious dude.
We can’t rely on our defense scoring 14 every game down the stretch and if you don’t have a running game you don’t win in the playoffs. You pretty much don’t win cold weather games down the stretch. And factor in the OLine and Tua learning on the job
 
M

Michael Morris

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
54
Reaction score
54
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
EasyRider said:
Be serious dude.
We can’t rely on our defense scoring 14 every game down the stretch and if you don’t have a running game you don’t win in the playoffs. You pretty much don’t win cold weather games down the stretch. And factor in the OLine and Tua learning on the job
Click to expand...
I also said special teams and offense get lucky and maybe puts us into that upper 20's for maybe 1 or 2 out of that 3 games. Think the need a running game to win in the cold is a little outdated concept. I've seen just as many run first teams lose. Really comes down ri matchups, defense, and a hot qb.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom