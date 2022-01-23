 Why, oh why (our draft position) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why, oh why (our draft position)

Another horrible game from Crappolo and we drop to what, the 25 or 26th pick at best?

Why does this always happen to us (see Pitt w the Minkah trade somehow eek out 8 wins)?

And finally, it’s such the life of a dolphins fan that we can’t even count on Aaron Rodgers to win a playoff game at home? Rodgers is 1-4 in title games and is a perennial post season disappointment. Thanks for nothing Mr State Farm.

Ok, so where will we pick (no way SF advances again right?) and who do we target (for you college football following gurus?)

I’m so pissed!
 
I’m numb to it at this point. Any 50/50 decision we make I just know we’ll make the wrong choice. Any team we need to win a game will lose. We’ll get that phantom game breaking call against us. Cursed through and through.
 
Jimi said:
I’m numb to it at this point. Any 50/50 decision we make I just know we’ll make the wrong choice. Any team we need to win a game will lose. We’ll get that phantom game breaking call against us. Cursed through and through.
It’s beyond logical reasoning at this point.
 
royalshank said:
Another horrible game from Crappolo and we drop to what, the 25 or 26th pick at best?

Why does this always happen to us (see Pitt w the Minkah trade somehow eek out 8 wins)?

And finally, it’s such the life of a dolphins fan that we can’t even count on Aaron Rodgers to win a playoff game at home? Rodgers is 1-4 in title games and is a perennial post season disappointment. Thanks for nothing Mr State Farm.

Ok, so where will we pick (no way SF advances again right?) and who do we target (for you college football following gurus?)

I’m so pissed!
So frustrating, surprised more hasn’t been said. How do you go down the field on the opening kickoff and score but only score 3 more points? A red hot MVP at home, unreal.
 
Jimi said:
I see him picking a CB most expected to go in the 3rd round. Or maybe a gritty TE.
Sources say he has his eyes on Iggy Noahogbine from Grand Valley State-Eau Claire. Both his parents were physicists so he has the intelligence to play the position at the highest level.
 
PCmor said:
Sources say he has his eyes on Iggy Noahogbine from Grand Valley State-Eau Claire. Both his parents were physicists so he has the intelligence to play the position at the highest level.
Brilliant!!!
 
Fitzmagic said:
So frustrating, surprised more hasn’t been said. How do you go down the field on the opening kickoff and score but only score 3 more points? A red hot MVP at home, unreal.
I mean really - he keeps losing playoff games at home. To crappy QBs. **** him.
 
I’m not really concerned. The level of talent between the playoff picks is pretty consistent. I saw a mock draft of us taking Tyler Linderbaum (C - Iowa) at 28 and Isiah Spiller (RB - Texas A&M) at 50 just this morning. IMO that is an A+ start to any draft. There is depth at a lot of positions we need this year; we will be fine wherever the new staff picks.
 
