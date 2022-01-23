Why, oh why (our draft position)

Another horrible game from Crappolo and we drop to what, the 25 or 26th pick at best?



Why does this always happen to us (see Pitt w the Minkah trade somehow eek out 8 wins)?



And finally, it’s such the life of a dolphins fan that we can’t even count on Aaron Rodgers to win a playoff game at home? Rodgers is 1-4 in title games and is a perennial post season disappointment. Thanks for nothing Mr State Farm.



Ok, so where will we pick (no way SF advances again right?) and who do we target (for you college football following gurus?)



I’m so pissed!