Why so few posts on our upcoming NO game?

It may just be me, but I have noticed that as our winning streak progresses; I see fewer posts about our upcoming game and more posts about "secondary" considerations. I wonder if this has anything to do with posters actually being afraid to "Jinx" the game by posting some "super-secret" information -seriously?



The way I see it, NO is a good team, but has some issues, currently coming off a 4-game losing streak followed by two wins.



I graphed the W/L trajectories of these teams over this season, then using Excels Linear Forecast Trend Line Analysis, it showed that NO had a negative slope and the Dolphins had a positive slope.



To me this is a general indicator that favors the Dolphins to win. When you add to that the huge number of personnel that NO will be missing, including at the QB position, I see a W for the Dolphins.