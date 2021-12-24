 Why so few posts on our upcoming NO game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why so few posts on our upcoming NO game?

Ray R

Ray R

It may just be me, but I have noticed that as our winning streak progresses; I see fewer posts about our upcoming game and more posts about "secondary" considerations. I wonder if this has anything to do with posters actually being afraid to "Jinx" the game by posting some "super-secret" information -seriously?

The way I see it, NO is a good team, but has some issues, currently coming off a 4-game losing streak followed by two wins.

I graphed the W/L trajectories of these teams over this season, then using Excels Linear Forecast Trend Line Analysis, it showed that NO had a negative slope and the Dolphins had a positive slope.

To me this is a general indicator that favors the Dolphins to win. When you add to that the huge number of personnel that NO will be missing, including at the QB position, I see a W for the Dolphins.
 
Danny

Danny

Well, I think most people here(myself included) are not really sure what we have yet. We've won a few games in a row in the past only to lay an egg when we really needed a win. Also, while it's always hard to win 6 games in a row, we haven't exactly beaten the top teams in the NFL......other than the ravens games which was at home on a Thursday night we've beaten nothing but losing teams so I imagine some people want to see how we do in these last 3 games. We could win out or we could go 0-3 to be honest but one game at a time. We'll see who will play and who won't on Monday night as players could test positive at any time.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
I certainly have posted less since we started winning, my complaining has stopped. You're onto something though because I think a lot of us don't want to get our hopes up and be deflated, as per usual.

We can only control what we can control so winning out is the only thing that really matters. Making the playoffs would be icing for sure but seeing these young kids progress makes a lot of us really eager to unload our vault of cap space in the off season and make 2022 really special.

We should focus on 2021 but it's so hard to not look down the road.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Im always worried about the Saints playing dirty on defense trying to injure players.
Other than that, I am not worried. We have a better QB, we should be able to score some points. On defense, we should be committed to stacking the box. I am even confident about Sanders in the dome.
In years past I was worried about getting blown out of the building going to NO, but this should be a competitive game, I am not worried and Im looking forward to watching Tua and the defense.
 
Kebo

Kebo

The Saints losing their top 2 QBs makes us the favorite. COVID-19 is having a major effect on this season.
 
lynx

lynx

Go Flo said:
Probably cause if the Bills lose to New England were all but done.😒
Although for sure we want the Bills to win, I doubt we are done-done. Any upset is possible and with Covid in play, any upset is really possible
 
G

GRYPHONK

Kebo said:
The Saints losing their top 2 QBs makes us the favorite. COVID-19 is having a major effect on this season.
Well being a conspiracy theorist.

Look at the timing of certain players testing positive in relation to who they play ( kelce and hill the week Steelers come to town)

With that said, the 90 day window. All these players testing positive will not be tested again for 90 days. So unless they self report.....

Easy way to configure who WONT be in jeopardy for the actual playoffs

Wouldn't surprise me if we are in a win and your in scenario week 18, Tua suddenly tests positive.

But who knows

Either way, covid is definitely manipulating, or altering this season
 
Kebo

Kebo

4470F4B6-7331-4CE8-BA7B-41708427AB1B.png


I picked us to win out and the other games how I think they go.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Many people are experts at complaining about what is bad and amateurs at embracing what is good.

If Miami loses the game, guaranteed there will be a lot more chatter next week.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

The good news is, excluding the top 3-4 teams, it's hard to win 6 in a row. And a number of those wins were relatively convincing.
Bad news is the last20 years. Most of us geezers are programed to expect disappointment
 
Danny

Danny

LargoFin said:
Im always worried about the Saints playing dirty on defense trying to injure players.
Other than that, I am not worried. We have a better QB, we should be able to score some points. On defense, we should be committed to stacking the box. I am even confident about Sanders in the dome.
In years past I was worried about getting blown out of the building going to NO, but this should be a competitive game, I am not worried and Im looking forward to watching Tua and the defense.
why do you say "we should" score?.....TB didn't score so it won't be that easy.
 
