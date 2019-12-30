Why the Dolphins fired O’Shea and what it means for Jerry Shuplinski

Worth a read if you have a moment. I too was confused at the OC fire initially, but this article helped clear things up a little.

Seems as much as O’Shea didn’t draw rave reviews, the Dolphins even more wanted to keep a guy known for connecting with his players and developing Garroppolo and Brissett into the players they have become.

Dolphins want the right guy to bring a young QB to greatness on this team (finally).

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.profootballnetwork.com/miami-dolphins-fire-chad-oshea-meaning-jerry-schuplinski/?amp
 
I think he becomes the new OC
 
