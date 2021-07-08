 Why The Hell Did The Dolphins Sign ………… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why The Hell Did The Dolphins Sign …………

Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
1,202
Reaction score
5,547
Location
UK
You know the form by now.
Name the players or coaches who’s underachieving, bad influence, sheer ineptitude or just being a lousy human being made you wonder what the hell the FO were doing. I’m thinking team related incompetence rather than criminals
I’ll start.
Joe Philbin
Cam Cameron
Adam Gase
Jonathan Martin
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,898
Reaction score
11,727
Location
New Jersey
Like Who?
Angry Who Is This GIF by Team Coco
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,631
Reaction score
7,604
Location
Allentown, Pa
Bless them all I say.

Past failures have put us in this position so I couldn’t possibly dwell on any past coach/player with such a bright future ahead.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,590
Reaction score
4,350
Location
Miami
Clayton Fedejelem - overpaid, never plays, don't know why we ever signed him.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,898
Reaction score
11,727
Location
New Jersey
Tyson Clabo and Mario Williams, who everyone knew were done, but Miami apparently didn't get the message.
 
FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
15,629
Reaction score
4,981
Location
Northern VA
Where to start.... Clabo, Colombo, McKinnie, Wallace, Suh (for that kind of money), Naanee, a score of other offensive (in both senses of the word) linemen, more LBs that were going to save the defense, etc, etc, etc.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
5,449
Reaction score
2,794
How Miami fell for Adam Gase I will never know and is one reason why I simply don’t trust some front offices and the criteria for which they were built
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,644
Reaction score
2,220
Location
Ottawa, Canada
djphinfan said:
How Miami fell for Adam Gase I will never know and is one reason why I simply don’t trust some front offices and the criteria for which they were built
Click to expand...
Peyton Manning called him the smartest man in the room. It’s tough to evaluate coordinators, it really is.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,644
Reaction score
2,220
Location
Ottawa, Canada
dolfan91 said:
Tyson Clabo and Mario Williams, who everyone knew were done, but Miami apparently didn't get the message.
Click to expand...
I’ll defend them on Williams. He was durable and coming off his first real off year with just 5 sacks. The year before though he had 14.5 sacks. So the end came quick but it was more his passion than health imho.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom