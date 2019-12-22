Why the love for running backs?

1) they can be had in any round
2) they get beaten like a rented mule
3) they take little time to develop

build a ****ing team an THEN draft a RB

the Giants and Panthers eat **** and invest in a RB who has 2 years on their tread

happy for Drake but...
 
Well drake is still on his rookie deal. I’m never on board for paying a running back. If I ran Dallas Pallard would be my starter and some other sap franchise would have paid Elliot.
 
