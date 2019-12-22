Why the love for running backs?

lbmclean_nocal
1) they can be had in any round
2) they get beaten like a rented mule
3) they take little time to develop
build a ****ing team an THEN draft a RB
the Giants and Panthers eat **** and invest in a RB who has 2 years on their tread
happy for Drake but...
happy for Drake but...