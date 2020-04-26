Why you mad?

Teenwolf

Teenwolf

You are an animal
Joined
Jul 22, 2005
Messages
571
Reaction score
433
Age
41
Location
Phnom Penh
I see people calling some of our picks a reach...

Did some of you not watch the coaching job Flores & co did with a bunch of scrubs last year? Belichick continually gets average players looking like pro bowlers. Bill Parcells turned rubbish teams into playoff calibre teams within 2 years. It was all about coaching.

So I don't give a damn about who we picked to be honest because...

You can't polish a turd BUT you can roll it in glitter.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
6,721
Reaction score
5,061
Teenwolf said:
I see people calling some of our picks a reach...

Did some of you not watch the coaching job Flores & co did with a bunch of scrubs last year? Belichick continually gets average players looking like pro bowlers. Bill Parcells turned rubbish teams into playoff calibre teams within 2 years. It was all about coaching.

So I don't give a damn about who we picked to be honest because...

You can't polish a turd BUT you can roll it in glitter.
Click to expand...
I liked the draft overall, but, TBH, a number of picks were a reach by media rankings. No one knows Miami's rankings. And no one knows if Miami tried to trade up at some picks, but found no takers.

OTOH, some ranked weaver in the top 50, but he fell quite a bit. Or Jordyn Brooks. Ranked in the 80's. Seattle took him at 26?. No one knows how teams rank players, but it isn't unreasonable to say the media and FH don't always rank the way teams do
 
G

gofins60

Starter
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
2,019
Reaction score
687
Location
Allentown, PA
By the end of the year, those scrubs were looking pretty good (except for the lousy o-line). However, there was a lot of turnover in the Coaching Staff after the season ended. Who was responsible for making the scrubs look good... the coaches who left, or coaches who remain? We don't know!
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
3,688
Reaction score
998
It was a decent draft. Not great but above average. It seems as though we are trusting solely on Flores coaching ability. Maybe you can roll a turd in glitter but it's better if you pick up gold nuggets instead of turds
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
778
Reaction score
287
There were reaches from pick 18 in round one until we got to round five where we started getting really good value. But if Jackson, Hunt and Kindley can become good offensive linemen for us, I really don't care where we took them.........as usual..........time will tell whether this was good use of our amazing capital or not.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
7,511
Reaction score
17,947
Location
Georgia
Simple answer is this is a message board with many members thus many different opinions. Flores & co may have done better with scrubs than he should have but that doesn't guarantee anything. If people are skeptical after 1 season I don't blame them, we've been burned before. Personally I'm a prove it on the field for 2 years kind of guy as to avoid the one hit wonders like Gase and Sparano or Derek Anderson and Braylon Edwards.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,562
Reaction score
1,000
BahamaFinFan78 said:
It was a decent draft. Not great but above average. It seems as though we are trusting solely on Flores coaching ability. Maybe you can roll a turd in glitter but it's better if you pick up gold nuggets instead of turds
Click to expand...
LOL

I guess I'm an old turd but IMO, this was probably the best overall draft we've had that I can remember. With the potential of filling a crap load of needed areas.
Boy a tuff crowd
Only time will tell and its better when your not distracted by shiny glitter and that gold you think you see is not fools gold. Think we finallly got the right prospectors who actually know what real gold looks like.

For where we were just a year ago to where we are is just out right mind blowing....JMO.
Oh and with another reloading for the draft in 2021, I'm flashing 70's baby....
 
Last edited:
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
5,156
Reaction score
5,410
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
A 'reach' based on media rankings may be a 'steal' on an actual NFL team's board. We don't know ****. There are guys that teams have removed from their board completely, and that's not only because of red flags, but schematic fit.

What if Miami had a top 15 grade on Jackson? Top 25 on Noah? Top 35 on Hunt? Top 50 Davis? Who knows. There are guys we all like that they likely didn't even consider.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom