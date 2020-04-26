Why you mad?

BahamaFinFan78 said: It was a decent draft. Not great but above average. It seems as though we are trusting solely on Flores coaching ability. Maybe you can roll a turd in glitter but it's better if you pick up gold nuggets instead of turds Click to expand...

LOLI guess I'm an old turd but IMO, this was probably the best overall draft we've had that I can remember. With the potential of filling a crap load of needed areas.Boy a tuff crowdOnly time will tell and its better when your not distracted by shiny glitter and that gold you think you see is not fools gold. Think we finallly got the right prospectors who actually know what real gold looks like.For where we were just a year ago to where we are is just out right mind blowing....JMO.Oh and with another reloading for the draft in 2021, I'm flashing 70's baby....