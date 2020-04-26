Why you mad?

Teenwolf
You are an animal
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2005
- Messages
- 571
- Reaction score
- 433
- Age
- 41
- Location
- Phnom Penh
I see people calling some of our picks a reach...
Did some of you not watch the coaching job Flores & co did with a bunch of scrubs last year? Belichick continually gets average players looking like pro bowlers. Bill Parcells turned rubbish teams into playoff calibre teams within 2 years. It was all about coaching.
So I don't give a damn about who we picked to be honest because...
You can't polish a turd BUT you can roll it in glitter.
Did some of you not watch the coaching job Flores & co did with a bunch of scrubs last year? Belichick continually gets average players looking like pro bowlers. Bill Parcells turned rubbish teams into playoff calibre teams within 2 years. It was all about coaching.
So I don't give a damn about who we picked to be honest because...
You can't polish a turd BUT you can roll it in glitter.