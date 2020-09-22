Wide open crossers baby!

Yeah some coverage decisions were bad. While some of it was Iggy just getting outsmarted by a top WR there were other issues.



Big issue is that a big part of the defense relies heavily on an LB dropping into coverage and when Jerome Baker is your best cover LB you'll have issues (see the 3rd and 22 to Beasley)



Now thats not the only issue. Needham, Iggy, and Perry fell for pick plays and did not communicate well. That has got to be better.