Wide open crossers baby!

This thread highlights the wide open crossing routes Buffalo ran on us all damn game with zero adjustments.
Adam Flores.
rome wasnt built in a dayGet ready for some replies to the tune of “progress” or something like that.
Just for reference to question a coach and criticism them is fine and understandable when we lose and the D looks poor early.Get ready for some replies to the tune of “progress” or something like that.
i dont see that at all....i think it was a well thought out, intellectually sound take on a very crucial aspect of the team...i respect the original poster, whomever he may be, and encourage him to continue to add such excellent insight regarding our beloved dolphinsJust for reference to question a coach and criticism them is fine and understandable when we lose and the D looks poor early.
However dont you think comments like this as well as calling the coach Adam Flores come off as antagonistic?
Of course there will be blind support or people who disagree, but c'mon
Held teams under 30 points 5 out of the last 8 games of the season. Historically bad!I respect the Adam Flores comment. I think he is right too.
Adam Gase aka offensive genius aka QB guru = bad at offensive play calling and cant develop any QB.
Brian Flores aka defensive mastermind behind Pats play calling aka linebackers coach = historically horrible defense in year 1 with a bad defense after investing on talent and we literally have the worst linebackers in the league.
I am losing my faith in Flores big time.
because X is not a travel man to man lock down corner. and neither is noahSomeone tell me why X was not following Diggs around?