Wide open crossers baby!

Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Second String
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
1,961
Reaction score
2,231
I'd rather deal with growing pains and have guys get better and more experienced running a better strategy than change the strategy to something worse that they're more familiar with just to get a win in week 2 in a season we're not exactly contending for a Super Bowl in, but hey, that's just me.
 
ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
16,699
Reaction score
5,750
Location
Harrisburg, PA
Yeah some coverage decisions were bad. While some of it was Iggy just getting outsmarted by a top WR there were other issues.

Big issue is that a big part of the defense relies heavily on an LB dropping into coverage and when Jerome Baker is your best cover LB you'll have issues (see the 3rd and 22 to Beasley)

Now thats not the only issue. Needham, Iggy, and Perry fell for pick plays and did not communicate well. That has got to be better.
 
ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
16,699
Reaction score
5,750
Location
Harrisburg, PA
Spiff said:
Get ready for some replies to the tune of “progress” or something like that.
Click to expand...
Just for reference to question a coach and criticism them is fine and understandable when we lose and the D looks poor early.

However dont you think comments like this as well as calling the coach Adam Flores come off as antagonistic?

Of course there will be blind support or people who disagree, but c'mon
 
HarryBagpipe

HarryBagpipe

Meatus
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
7,397
Reaction score
1,566
Location
Fort lauderdale
ChambersWI said:
Just for reference to question a coach and criticism them is fine and understandable when we lose and the D looks poor early.

However dont you think comments like this as well as calling the coach Adam Flores come off as antagonistic?

Of course there will be blind support or people who disagree, but c'mon
Click to expand...
i dont see that at all....i think it was a well thought out, intellectually sound take on a very crucial aspect of the team...i respect the original poster, whomever he may be, and encourage him to continue to add such excellent insight regarding our beloved dolphins
 
dnespins

dnespins

Starter
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,415
Reaction score
1,707
Really the only questions remaining at this point are did they blow the QB pick as well and how long will we have to suffer before it gets blown up again?
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,556
Reaction score
2,313
Location
Miami
I respect the Adam Flores comment. I think he is right too.

Adam Gase aka offensive genius aka QB guru = bad at offensive play calling and cant develop any QB.

Brian Flores aka defensive mastermind behind Pats play calling aka linebackers coach = historically horrible defense in year 1 with a bad defense after investing on talent and we literally have the worst linebackers in the league.

I am losing my faith in Flores big time.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Second String
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
1,961
Reaction score
2,231
illscriptures said:
I respect the Adam Flores comment. I think he is right too.

Adam Gase aka offensive genius aka QB guru = bad at offensive play calling and cant develop any QB.

Brian Flores aka defensive mastermind behind Pats play calling aka linebackers coach = historically horrible defense in year 1 with a bad defense after investing on talent and we literally have the worst linebackers in the league.

I am losing my faith in Flores big time.
Click to expand...
Held teams under 30 points 5 out of the last 8 games of the season. Historically bad!
 
A

ANMoore

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
1,860
Reaction score
2,305
A lot of you don’t deserve nice things

brian flores is the first nice thing we’ve had in a long time. Good lord we’re reaching like hell here

anyone calling him “Adam flores” hasn’t got a clue about what the job of a head coach really is. He isn’t your defensive coordinator folks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom