Wide receivers coach / offensive scheme

I've a question.

So, we know our receivers are getting basically the least separation in the league.

Preston was coming back from injury, DeVante has been nicked all year. Hurns & Wilson opted out. So those are all factors.

My question is whether something needs to be asked of the receivers coach? Is the work on footwork not good enough? Or could our offensive scheme be causing issues?

I'm looking for people with greater understanding of the finer nuances of the game to chime in with their thoughts.

We need better receivers. At the end of the day, players gotta play. Our WR core is really missing speed and our only speedy guy has issues catching.
 
Our WRs blow. Nothing a coach can do about it otherwise it woulda been done already. Parker is fine but he’s clearly not a feature WR, he needs to play off other talent around him
 
