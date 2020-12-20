Wide receivers coach / offensive scheme

I've a question.



So, we know our receivers are getting basically the least separation in the league.



Preston was coming back from injury, DeVante has been nicked all year. Hurns & Wilson opted out. So those are all factors.



My question is whether something needs to be asked of the receivers coach? Is the work on footwork not good enough? Or could our offensive scheme be causing issues?



I'm looking for people with greater understanding of the finer nuances of the game to chime in with their thoughts.



Thanks