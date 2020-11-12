Wilkins, R. Davis, Van Noy Missing at Practice

DolfanISS
I doubt they would reschedule for three players. Other teams have missed three players and their games went on as schedule. I can't remember which team it was, but somebody just played a game with three or four of their starting oline on the list.Yup not good. If it's Covid related there is a chance they postpone the game or move it until after the season. The league has apparently looked into an 18th week incase of rescheduled games.
