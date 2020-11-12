Wilkins, R. Davis, Van Noy Missing at Practice

Yup not good. If it's Covid related there is a chance they postpone the game or move it until after the season. The league has apparently looked into an 18th week incase of rescheduled games.
 
The fact we had practice tells me we’d most likely just have to play the game without these guys. Let’s see what happens, many players have missed with “illness” this year. Flo has been very cautious.
Somthing has to be reported by the end of the day (injury report).
 
I doubt they would reschedule for three players. Other teams have missed three players and their games went on as schedule. I can't remember which team it was, but somebody just played a game with three or four of their starting oline on the list.
 
If this happens to us we start Ryan Figzpatrick again for that game
 
no chance it's just "personal reasons" or a rest day for Van Noy?
 
My guess is that they've sent Wilkins to puppy counseling. He will be taught to refrain from jumping on his teammates, the NFL commissioner, or the furniture.
Davis was sent there to keep Wilkins calm, and Van Noy (as the oldest man on the defense) was sent to be their handler.
 
