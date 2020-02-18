Will 5 centers be taken in this draft before 5 guards are taken?

I suspect not.



Simple math tells you that there's twice as much demand for guards as centers. And that's taking aside that this class has some decent guard prospects like John Simpson, Netane Muti, Jonah Jackson, Damien Lewis, and Shane Lemieux. I'd be happy to have any of those dudes.



Personally I don't have Ruiz as the best center in the class. That's Matt Hennessy. He's a gifted player on par with the likes of Garrett Bradbury and Erik McCoy from a year ago and I think that'll come out as we get through this. If not, then someone will get a great bargain. He transitions from the snap into his footwork the best and quickest of anyone in the class. Despite being built a little bit more like a tackle, you don't see him getting bullied around. He's got fantastic mobility and uses his hands very well.



Lloyd Cushenberry is very gifted but also clearly hasn't learned to use those gifts. On tape he's not as good as Hennessy. Or Ruiz, for that matter. He has to learn to use those long arms a lot better and not allow players into his body. I thought he got outplayed in the Senior Bowl by his own LSU teammate next to him, Damien Lewis.



As for Cesar Ruiz himself, there's nothing really unique about him. He seems like another in a line of squatty, powerful, capable centers, who aren't going to do a whole lot to excite you. He's probably going to be a solid professional, I just wonder what kind of price tag you really want to pay for this type of player.



Nick Harris has some issues. I don't think he's all that impressive, physically. I don't see dominance out of him when I watch him interact with defensive players, and I thought those limitations were spotlighted a bit in the Senior Bowl. He's got some quickness to him, don't get me wrong. But to me he's going to be a big gamble.



I haven't even looked at Jake Hanson much, so...thanks. You've given me some homework. I will say that Calvin Throckmorton got some work at the Center position in the Senior Bowl and I have to say it was enough to have me intrigued. He clearly can't be trusted at tackle, so might as well see what he's got for center.



I did look into Zach Shackelford, and...I dunno if I can do it. He's humongous but doesn't have any quickness. If all you ask Shackelford to do is sit still and anchor while a guy tries to go straight through him, he'll be fine. Ask him to move left, right, forward, or backward...not so fine. For some systems he's totally wiped off the board. Other systems where they don't ask much of the pivot, could work.



I guess I've really got to update myself on Tyler Biadasz. I know he got taken apart a little when they played by Davon Hamilton, who is WAY underrated. And I never, ever, had him above Creed Humphrey, even while everyone else did. But I must have missed the bus that picked up all the people from Biadasz station and took them elsewhere, because I'm looking around and seeing tumbleweeds wondering where did everyone go, and why? Suddenly he sucks?