Will Coaching Transform Dolphin Disappointments to Legit Players?

So Be

This is the biggest question of this season and Phans here in Miami believe in McD & staff.

Our disappointments are many in OL Jackson, Liam and Hunt who much more was expected of. Tua, Noah and a few others to a lessor degree. This is the make or break 3rd year for all but Liam and it is time for them to make some noise or for us to move on. We are asking McD & Staff to save 4-5 players who can be of great importance to us,

How many of the 5 do you believe they will succeed with?

Will we see results opening day? a month? By the bye?
 
mekadave

mekadave

We're already starting to hear some good things about Jackson and Iggy from camp. I'm looking forward to seeing them in games.

Cautiously optimistic.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

I think we've already seen changes with the simple fact that players and fans are exhibiting a positive vibe in TC. Last year I think we had two or three TDs by the O in TC. Drastically different now.

I think all will be better.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I thought Flores and staff coached up the defensive players pretty well. The offense, nope. But we already know that
 
