Will Fuller V: Finheaven has your back!

I think that there are several current and former Dolphins players that see FH. Let's get a message to V that we are behind him, within acceptable circumstances. Will Fuller is a person before a football player.



Let's see how great we really are as a fan base and get the message to him that we send our love and positivity for him to get through his personal challenges that he's faced with at the moment. Write a note to Will Fuller V on here and hopefully he sees what we all write to him!



WILL:



Even though I am just a Dolphins fan in a small town in Southern Idaho, you and I share a common thread. We both are human. We both have our daily lives. We both wake up and do not know the challenges that may present themselves each day. We both strive to be the best that we can be, regardless of those that doubt us. We both have trials and tribulations within our personal circles, family life, and work environment. We both have doubters that only expect us to fail. We both have a passion for success.



Above all, we both are the only ones individually that can overcome our own inner challenges, no matter what the outside world says or does.



I'm thinking about you in your quest for resolve and I wish you the best in your journey with your current challenges in life.



With Optimism and Prayers,



Eddie