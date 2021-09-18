 Will Fuller V: Finheaven has your back! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Fuller V: Finheaven has your back!

I think that there are several current and former Dolphins players that see FH. Let's get a message to V that we are behind him, within acceptable circumstances. Will Fuller is a person before a football player.

Let's see how great we really are as a fan base and get the message to him that we send our love and positivity for him to get through his personal challenges that he's faced with at the moment. Write a note to Will Fuller V on here and hopefully he sees what we all write to him!

WILL:

Even though I am just a Dolphins fan in a small town in Southern Idaho, you and I share a common thread. We both are human. We both have our daily lives. We both wake up and do not know the challenges that may present themselves each day. We both strive to be the best that we can be, regardless of those that doubt us. We both have trials and tribulations within our personal circles, family life, and work environment. We both have doubters that only expect us to fail. We both have a passion for success.

Above all, we both are the only ones individually that can overcome our own inner challenges, no matter what the outside world says or does.

I'm thinking about you in your quest for resolve and I wish you the best in your journey with your current challenges in life.

With Optimism and Prayers,

Eddie
 
LibertineOneThree said:
You clearly haven’t read the other Fuller thread. Plenty of people lighting torches and sharpening pitchforks for the guy.

I think any right minded human would agree with your sentiment though.
The reasoning for this thread is BECAUSE of the torches and pitchforks.

My thinking is, if Coach Flo can change the disfunctional culture of the Fins' locker room that has played this franchise fire years, why can't the Finheaven culture adapt a bit as well?

It's just hard to read so many comments that people on here ACTUALLY submit, as if THEY are above being human.
 
marino2duper73 said:
The reasoning for this thread is BECAUSE of the torches and pitchforks.

My thinking is, if Coach Flo can change the disfunctional culture of the Fins' locker room that has played this franchise fire years, why can't the Finheaven culture adapt a bit as well?

It's just hard to read so many comments that people on here ACTUALLY submit, as if THEY are above being human.
It sure is. It’s really quite disheartening. Good for you for trying to encourage it.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
might be time to lock all Fuller related threads and speculation until more concrete information comes out. Just leading to heated arguments for the time being. Just a suggestion
This isn't a thread to speculate his situation. It's simply to support him. If people don't, that's cool too. But this thread is going to be more of a testament to the human condition, apparently.
 
The Beatles said:
I know that Fuller has a right to privacy, but I do wish players/teams would be more forthcoming with these “personal” issues. Because it would cut down on all the speculation and rumors and people making things up.
It's no different than you or I in our respective lives. If you were dealiing with something personal, would you want it to be a company-wide memo to everyone in your workplace AND everyone in the world to know?
 
marino2duper73 said:
Well said and shows that good people come from Idaho. The Gem State!
 
The intent of the thread was good, unfortunately, it's turning into a mirror of the other thread. If we can't stay on the topic and the intended purpose, I'm going to, unfortunately, merge them together. If you would like to personally support Will please do so, if you wish to criticize and discuss more openly, please head over to the other thread...

Will Fuller out Sunday (personal issue) Season status in question

Well this stinks…was hoping Fuller would loosen up the Bills Defense. Cmon Waddle and Parker!
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
The Beatles said:
I know that Fuller has a right to privacy, but I do wish players/teams would be more forthcoming with these “personal” issues. Because it would cut down on all the speculation and rumors and people making things up.
If you woke up and went outside and saw a random paper bag sitting on your porch, and didn't open it...

What would your natural thinking process be? (Besides it possibly being filled with poo)

You could ask a million questions, but won't actually know what is ACTUALLY inside the bag until you open it.
 
13marino13 said:
The intent of the thread was good, unfortunately, it's turning into a mirror of the other thread. If we can't stay on the topic and the intended purpose, I'm going to, unfortunately, merge them together. If you would like to personally support Will please do so, if you wish to criticize and discuss more openly, please head over to the other thread...

Will Fuller out Sunday (personal issue) Season status in question

Well this stinks…was hoping Fuller would loosen up the Bills Defense. Cmon Waddle and Parker!
finheaven.com finheaven.com
WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS ANYMORE?

lol Understood, 13.... Just trying to be a good human here.
 
marino2duper73 said:
It's no different than you or I in our respective lives. If you were dealiing with something personal, would you want it to be a company-wide memo to everyone in your workplace AND everyone in the world to know?
You’re right. And he has the right to keep it private. I agree. But if I knew it would be a matter of speculation and people making things up, I may just release it.
 
