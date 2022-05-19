Will Gesicki be asked to run block, and can he do it effectively?

LegionOfZoom
Gesicki doesn't play TE. He will not play the Kittle role, Smythe will. Gesicki is our large WR.
I don't see Gesicki lasting long on this team, especially if he can't block. I see him being moved at the deadline.
You might be right.
He’s misfit here. If they ask him to play in line he won’t be happy. If we bank on him playing big wideout for us he’ll hold the offense back. Hopefully it’s a mutual split and we get something in return for him. I think the tag was a meet in the middle between Grier and mcd so that Grier could extend his trade window
I love Gesicki but he's going to have to play with his hand down. You can't run Smythe on the field every single time you want to run the ball like we did last year. It's too much or a tip off. You need a TE who can block. It's time to shit or get off the pot for Mike.That’s why Smythe was resigned. Trying to force a square peg into a round hole is the nonsense Gase use to do. McDaniel isn’t going to do things that can’t maximize his offensive personnel
That's kind of a not a fair assessment. He may not have been the main factor in some game plans. Maybe the QBs just didn't get him the ball. I think Tua had to get used to throwing in to tight windows in general. You saw these two really improve on their chemistry last year. If you recall, Fitzpatrick worked well with Gesicki. There was trust there that he could just throw a jump ball sometimes. I want to see what he can do in this offense before I cast him out. We used to have a coach here a long time ago that could build around the latent.Gesicki has a lot of talent, but he is way too inconsistent for me. Some games it seems like he does nothing. I don't mind Tight Ends not showing up in the stat sheet if they are doing Tight End things, but Gesicki rarely does Tight End things. With Wilson looking to be our main slot WR, I'm not sure where Gesicki fits in.
Which is why they franchised him? Lol!
How many more times do the Gesicki poster try to move the goal-post?
All he's done is prove you all wrong over and over!