Will Gesicki be asked to run block, and can he do it effectively?

TFK said: Gesicki has a lot of talent, but he is way too inconsistent for me. Some games it seems like he does nothing. I don't mind Tight Ends not showing up in the stat sheet if they are doing Tight End things, but Gesicki rarely does Tight End things. With Wilson looking to be our main slot WR, I'm not sure where Gesicki fits in. Click to expand...

That's kind of a not a fair assessment. He may not have been the main factor in some game plans. Maybe the QBs just didn't get him the ball. I think Tua had to get used to throwing in to tight windows in general. You saw these two really improve on their chemistry last year. If you recall, Fitzpatrick worked well with Gesicki. There was trust there that he could just throw a jump ball sometimes. I want to see what he can do in this offense before I cast him out. We used to have a coach here a long time ago that could build around the latent.