 Will Gesicki be asked to run block, and can he do it effectively?

Will Gesicki be asked to run block, and can he do it effectively?

That’s why Smythe was resigned. Trying to force a square peg into a round hole is the nonsense Gase use to do. McDaniel isn’t going to do things that can’t maximize his offensive personnel
 
Smythe and (hopefully) Long are our real TE’s

Gesicki is a big slot option. We don’t need to make things harder on our Oline by putting him in-line and have him do something he’s terrible at.

If MAGICALLY he becomes a functional in-line blocker under this new staff, we made a mistake not extending him. Don’t see that happening at all tho
 
LegionOfZoom said:
Gesicki doesn't play TE. He will not play the Kittle role, Smythe will. Gesicki is our large WR.
Smythe started 12 games last year and played 813 snaps, with 521 being inline.
Gesicki started 9 games with 827 snaps, with 99 inline snaps. They play different positions/roles. Smythe is a TE, Gesicki is a jumbo WR.
 
I don't see Gesicki lasting long on this team, especially if he can't block. I see him being moved at the deadline.
 
TFK said:
I don't see Gesicki lasting long on this team, especially if he can't block. I see him being moved at the deadline.
☝️

He’s misfit here. If they ask him to play in line he won’t be happy. If we bank on him playing big wideout for us he’ll hold the offense back. Hopefully it’s a mutual split and we get something in return for him. I think the tag was a meet in the middle between Grier and mcd so that Grier could extend his trade window
 
A1. said:
☝️

He’s misfit here. If they ask him to play in line he won’t be happy. If we bank on him playing big wideout for us he’ll hold the offense back. Hopefully it’s a mutual split and we get something in return for him. I think the tag was a meet in the middle between Grier and mcd so that Grier could extend his trade window
You might be right.
 
WCUPUNK said:
That’s why Smythe was resigned. Trying to force a square peg into a round hole is the nonsense Gase use to do. McDaniel isn’t going to do things that can’t maximize his offensive personnel
I love Gesicki but he's going to have to play with his hand down. You can't run Smythe on the field every single time you want to run the ball like we did last year. It's too much or a tip off. You need a TE who can block. It's time to shit or get off the pot for Mike.

Love Gesicki but fix it or bye bye in 23.
 
Gesicki has a lot of talent, but he is way too inconsistent for me. Some games it seems like he does nothing. I don't mind Tight Ends not showing up in the stat sheet if they are doing Tight End things, but Gesicki rarely does Tight End things. With Wilson looking to be our main slot WR, I'm not sure where Gesicki fits in.
 
TFK said:
I don't see Gesicki lasting long on this team, especially if he can't block. I see him being moved at the deadline.
Which is why they franchised him? Lol!

How many more times do the Gesicki poster try to move the goal-post?

All he's done is prove you all wrong over and over!
 
TFK said:
Gesicki has a lot of talent, but he is way too inconsistent for me. Some games it seems like he does nothing. I don't mind Tight Ends not showing up in the stat sheet if they are doing Tight End things, but Gesicki rarely does Tight End things. With Wilson looking to be our main slot WR, I'm not sure where Gesicki fits in.
That's kind of a not a fair assessment. He may not have been the main factor in some game plans. Maybe the QBs just didn't get him the ball. I think Tua had to get used to throwing in to tight windows in general. You saw these two really improve on their chemistry last year. If you recall, Fitzpatrick worked well with Gesicki. There was trust there that he could just throw a jump ball sometimes. I want to see what he can do in this offense before I cast him out. We used to have a coach here a long time ago that could build around the latent.
 
ANUFan said:
Which is why they franchised him? Lol!

How many more times do the Gesicki poster try to move the goal-post?

All he's done is prove you all wrong over and over!
Franchising him was the right move. It's gives him a chance to try to fit into the offense, and if he doesn't, they can get something for him in a trade rather than just letting him walk.
 
