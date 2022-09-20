Will Gesicki Be Released ??

We DOLPHIN'S NATION are a proud bunch and have a standard to uphold. We WILL NOT BE EMBARRASSED on national TV. As a fan sitting in a Sports bar with other fans from other teams and having to try to explain what the heck he was trying to do for a TD celebration (telling them all it WASN'T his version of the Griddy) saying he had a lizard in his shoe that was biting his toes. Can we as an organization allow Mike to remain on the team ?



If so they are going to have to give him dance lessons or make him promise to never do that again.