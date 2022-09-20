 Will Gesicki Be Released ?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Gesicki Be Released ??

We DOLPHIN'S NATION are a proud bunch and have a standard to uphold. We WILL NOT BE EMBARRASSED on national TV. As a fan sitting in a Sports bar with other fans from other teams and having to try to explain what the heck he was trying to do for a TD celebration (telling them all it WASN'T his version of the Griddy) saying he had a lizard in his shoe that was biting his toes. Can we as an organization allow Mike to remain on the team ?

If so they are going to have to give him dance lessons or make him promise to never do that again.
 
Giraffe dance moves aside, it purely comes down to money. If he wants to be paid like a non blocking tight end sure we can probably make it work. If he wants receiver money he's outta here.
 
I never heard of this stupid dance until Gesicki did this.

I'm worse for hearing about .....
 
