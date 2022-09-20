Will Gesicki Be Released ??

KTOWNFINFAN
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2005
- Messages
- 7,170
- Reaction score
- 1,692
We DOLPHIN'S NATION are a proud bunch and have a standard to uphold. We WILL NOT BE EMBARRASSED on national TV. As a fan sitting in a Sports bar with other fans from other teams and having to try to explain what the heck he was trying to do for a TD celebration (telling them all it WASN'T his version of the Griddy) saying he had a lizard in his shoe that was biting his toes. Can we as an organization allow Mike to remain on the team ?
If so they are going to have to give him dance lessons or make him promise to never do that again.
If so they are going to have to give him dance lessons or make him promise to never do that again.