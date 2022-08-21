 Will Mike Gesicki play in a Dolphin uniform week one? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Mike Gesicki play in a Dolphin uniform week one?

Gesicki Future

  • Yes

    Votes: 17 77.3%

  • No

    Votes: 5 22.7%
  • Total voters
    22
Swiss

Swiss

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
136
Reaction score
385
Age
49
Location
Washington
I'd rather trade him for some o-line depth. His blocking led to that Teddy safety. I don't think he fits this scheme well.
 
P

Pacer

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 29, 2022
Messages
123
Reaction score
240
Age
47
Location
Miami
Unless traded, he will be in uniform. And I don't foresee any trade opportunity that makes sense.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
8,982
Reaction score
13,379
Location
Allentown, Pa
If your going to ask the question at least propose where Gesicki might get traded too.

His salary is guaranteed so it’s not like there are options everywhere for him.

I think Green Bay makes sense but you’d have to pay $4-5M of his salary in order to entice them into it.

Carolina and Washington make some sense. Neither team is going anywhere so there could be some desperation there.

Your best bet is to try and feed him the ball early on in the season and inflate his stats a bit so you can trade him in October. Still going to have issues with that salary.

No question Big Mike is elsewhere in 2023.

I’m trying to trade Gesicki to a team that will likely be picking 12 so I can try and eliminate a suitor for the Notre Dame TE.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,182
Reaction score
7,108
Location
Garden State
If we have a trade partner and it would reap something nice I think he's gone, otherwise, he'll be here for another year. He doesn't fit this O
 
R

Regulus

Rookie
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
977
Reaction score
548
He will be here this year but I can’t see him getting a new contract. I wouldn’t be buying a Gesicki jersey
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,225
Reaction score
25,041
artdnj said:
If we have a trade partner and it would reap something nice I think he's gone, otherwise, he'll be here for another year. He doesn't fit this O
Click to expand...

How do you know he doesn't fit this O?

McD and Co don't even know that yet and hence the 1 year contract.

So how do you know that?
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,182
Reaction score
7,108
Location
Garden State
ANUFan said:
How do you know he doesn't fit this O?

McD and Co don't even know that yet and hence the 1 year contract.

So how do you know that?
Click to expand...
Because McD offense in the past uses a bigger te who can block and if you think he has been featured at all this preseason I don't know what you have been watching. I hope I am wrong but I don't think this offense needs another pass catcher but it's obvious we need a bl0cker which isn't Mikes strength. What do you see? Oh and I don't know anything except I do know Mike, it's what I think based on what I am seeing and what McD has used in the past. I love Mike and want him here. IMO he's a 1,000 yard /year guy in the right system but if we are using him to block more often than not he'll leave for his deserved payday in an offense that uses his strengths.
 
Last edited:
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
12,521
Reaction score
29,025
artdnj said:
Because McD offense in the past uses a bigger te who can block and if you think he has been featured at all this preseason I don't know what you have been watching. I hope I am wrong but I don't think this offense needs another pass catcher but it's obvious we need a bl0cker which isn't Mikes strength. What do you see? Oh and I don't know anything except I do know Mike, it's what I think based on what I am seeing and what McD has used in the past. I love Mike and want him here.
Click to expand...
I spy something aqua with Penn State colors fading in the background!
 
M

MiamiMuss

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 31, 2011
Messages
2,027
Reaction score
565
Location
Canandaigua,NY
hopefully he gets traded for CB or O line help.

he has never been good and i am not sure why we tagged him.Cant block for shit,run horrible routes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom