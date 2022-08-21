Will Mike Gesicki play in a Dolphin uniform week one?

If we have a trade partner and it would reap something nice I think he's gone, otherwise, he'll be here for another year. He doesn't fit this O
Because McD offense in the past uses a bigger te who can block and if you think he has been featured at all this preseason I don't know what you have been watching. I hope I am wrong but I don't think this offense needs another pass catcher but it's obvious we need a bl0cker which isn't Mikes strength. What do you see? Oh and I don't know anything except I do know Mike, it's what I think based on what I am seeing and what McD has used in the past. I love Mike and want him here. IMO he's a 1,000 yard /year guy in the right system but if we are using him to block more often than not he'll leave for his deserved payday in an offense that uses his strengths.How do you know he doesn't fit this O?
McD and Co don't even know that yet and hence the 1 year contract.
So how do you know that?
I spy something aqua with Penn State colors fading in the background!Because McD offense in the past uses a bigger te who can block and if you think he has been featured at all this preseason I don't know what you have been watching. I hope I am wrong but I don't think this offense needs another pass catcher but it's obvious we need a bl0cker which isn't Mikes strength. What do you see? Oh and I don't know anything except I do know Mike, it's what I think based on what I am seeing and what McD has used in the past. I love Mike and want him here.