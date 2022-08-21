Will Mike Gesicki play in a Dolphin uniform week one?

If your going to ask the question at least propose where Gesicki might get traded too.



His salary is guaranteed so it’s not like there are options everywhere for him.



I think Green Bay makes sense but you’d have to pay $4-5M of his salary in order to entice them into it.



Carolina and Washington make some sense. Neither team is going anywhere so there could be some desperation there.



Your best bet is to try and feed him the ball early on in the season and inflate his stats a bit so you can trade him in October. Still going to have issues with that salary.



No question Big Mike is elsewhere in 2023.



I’m trying to trade Gesicki to a team that will likely be picking 12 so I can try and eliminate a suitor for the Notre Dame TE.