Will Mostert make the last cut?

Will he recover from his injury on time? Will he have a set back? Will he get injured again? If he goes on IR/gets cut who will get his spot? Gaskin or Ahmed?
If Mostert is cut/ goes on IR what do you see our RB room looking like?
I see
Michel
Edmonds
Gaskin
PS
Ahmed
Zaquandre White
I sued to think Doaks would get something but I've been watching some Zaq and he's better than Doaks by a good margin.
