Will Mostert make the last cut?

Carne Asada

Will he recover from his injury on time? Will he have a set back? Will he get injured again? If he goes on IR/gets cut who will get his spot? Gaskin or Ahmed?

If Mostert is cut/ goes on IR what do you see our RB room looking like?

I see

Michel
Edmonds
Gaskin

PS

Ahmed
Zaquandre White

I sued to think Doaks would get something but I've been watching some Zaq and he's better than Doaks by a good margin.
 
phinzfan21

Seems like they are expecting him to be ready for the season. But if he can't go, they roll with Edmonds and Michel. Agree that Gaskin is likely 3rd, and I like what there is to see of White, but way too early to really tell much. They might even sign somebody else if Mostert can't go.
 
mekadave

Mostert passed his physical. It's not close to camp yet. I'm not concerned until he starts missing camp time.
 
djphinfan

Guys been rehabbing cartilage surgery for like 10 months now, what is the deal man?
 
Xbrett82us

djphinfan said:
Guys been rehabbing cartilage surgery for like 10 months now, what is the deal man?
Click to expand...
I don't see any info on the procedure that he had, but if he lost articular cartilage in his knee, it seems likely he had an osteochondral allograft transplant - which is what I have had. Basically, you get cartilage from a cadaver transplanted into your knee and they plug the open hole of missing cartilage. I had a meniscus transplant also done with mine, but regardless it's a relatively intensive procedure with a 6-12 month timetable before you're a full go. With that said, with everything I have read about his recovery, it sounds like he's back to good health. I won't say full health because this kind of surgical procedure might not ever leave you in tact the same way you were before.
 
MrChadRico

Mostert will be our best back if he stays healthy. The idea of him getting cut is before the season is nonsense.
 
