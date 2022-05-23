Will Mostert make the last cut?

djphinfan said: Guys been rehabbing cartilage surgery for like 10 months now, what is the deal man? Click to expand...

I don't see any info on the procedure that he had, but if he lost articular cartilage in his knee, it seems likely he had an osteochondral allograft transplant - which is what I have had. Basically, you get cartilage from a cadaver transplanted into your knee and they plug the open hole of missing cartilage. I had a meniscus transplant also done with mine, but regardless it's a relatively intensive procedure with a 6-12 month timetable before you're a full go. With that said, with everything I have read about his recovery, it sounds like he's back to good health. I won't say full health because this kind of surgical procedure might not ever leave you in tact the same way you were before.