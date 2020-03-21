Will the Dolphins look at P.J. Walker of the XFL?

Ray R

Ray R

May 19, 2017
2,423
3,372
73
High Point, NC
I just read where some other teams are looking at this 25 year old QB.

I imagine he would not be too expensive, he has some NFL experience and now he has some XFL tape, which I imagine is a step up from his college tapes, to judge him on.

Since I expect us to have 4 QB's by the beginning of training camp, this guy would make sense as being part of that group.

Have any of you seen him play?
 
