It seems like a number of teams are going with just 2 qbs this year. There will be a pool of unemployed qbs waiting to get a call as needed. I guess the thought is "Why bring in that third qb until you really need them". About the only teams that have 3 qbs have really young project qbs that they didn't want to release, like the Colts and Jacob Eason or teams that are contenders and want a legit backup onboard until their young reserve qb is ready to fully handle the job.