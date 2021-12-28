 Will the next two games decide Tua’s fate as a Dolphin? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will the next two games decide Tua’s fate as a Dolphin?

B

Blustar

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 21, 2010
Messages
403
Reaction score
22
I’m pretty sure this is it. Tua’s audition as a franchise QB.

Pros
- insane accuracy in short to mid range.
- pre- reads, means he’s doing his homework
- plays up to the challenge. Doesn’t shrink when adversity comes calling.

Cons
- struggles in the mid to long range passing attack
- tends to throw interceptions due to unforced errors. (Fixable?, maybe)
- can’t digest a more complicated offense. To me this might be his Achilles heel. As teams learn to scheme for him, he’s going to need nuance and wrinkles to adjust. But coaches have only trusted him with bare bones playbook.


Thoughts?

To me his ceiling is a Brett Favre type of QB, prone to make boneheaded plays but a gamer anybody would want on their team

His downside is he can’t adjust and as the league figures out his tendencies, his turnover problems makes him a liability. A la Garrapolo
 
FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
15,911
Reaction score
5,396
Location
Northern VA
Blustar said:
- can’t digest a more complicated offense. To me this might be his Achilles heel. As teams learn to scheme for him, he’s going to need nuance and wrinkles to adjust. But coaches have only trusted him with bare bones playbook.
Click to expand...

What are you basing this on? Regardless of what you think about the playbook, why do you assume that Tua can't handle more?
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,424
Reaction score
1,714
Age
48
Location
London England
Blustar said:
I’m pretty sure this is it. Tua’s audition as a franchise QB.

Pros
- insane accuracy in short to mid range.
- pre- reads, means he’s doing his homework
- plays up to the challenge. Doesn’t shrink when adversity comes calling.

Cons
- struggles in the mid to long range passing attack
- tends to throw interceptions due to unforced errors. (Fixable?, maybe)
- can’t digest a more complicated offense. To me this might be his Achilles heel. As teams learn to scheme for him, he’s going to need nuance and wrinkles to adjust. But coaches have only trusted him with bare bones playbook.


Thoughts?

To me his ceiling is a Brett Favre type of QB, prone to make boneheaded plays but a gamer anybody would want on their team

His downside is he can’t adjust and as the league figures out his tendencies, his turnover problems makes him a liability. A la Garrapolo
Click to expand...
I think his game management is improving rapidly
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,145
Reaction score
36,318
Location
Land of Loco!
He's done enough to be our guy next year. But, he has an opportunity to really stick the landing by performing well in the remaining games (won't be just two).

Spider Man Applause GIF
 
F

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
4,282
Reaction score
4,163
Here’s a thought….before we determine if we should move on from Tua, how about we give him a little time to work with a respectable offensive line and a hint of a running game?

Or I guess we can keep rolling Jesse Davis and Austin Jackson out there to let defenders get free runs at Tua and expect him to dominate.

If Flores doesn’t hire a new offensive line coach and Grier doesn’t throw money at the top available FA linemen, they should both be fired before the draft. They can’t be trusted to draft more linemen or roll into 2022 with the same starting cast of characters from 2021.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom