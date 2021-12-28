Will the next two games decide Tua’s fate as a Dolphin?

I’m pretty sure this is it. Tua’s audition as a franchise QB.



Pros

- insane accuracy in short to mid range.

- pre- reads, means he’s doing his homework

- plays up to the challenge. Doesn’t shrink when adversity comes calling.



Cons

- struggles in the mid to long range passing attack

- tends to throw interceptions due to unforced errors. (Fixable?, maybe)

- can’t digest a more complicated offense. To me this might be his Achilles heel. As teams learn to scheme for him, he’s going to need nuance and wrinkles to adjust. But coaches have only trusted him with bare bones playbook.





Thoughts?



To me his ceiling is a Brett Favre type of QB, prone to make boneheaded plays but a gamer anybody would want on their team



His downside is he can’t adjust and as the league figures out his tendencies, his turnover problems makes him a liability. A la Garrapolo