Will Tua keep pace with Allen?

Nonhomerbillsfan

Allen’s year 2 totals

29 total td’s - 3,700+ total yds
In 15 games, and made the playoffs.
Bills rested Allen the last week of the season.

I keep hearing Allen was trash year 2. Was he great? Of course not, but he was still learning then and now. Those stats aren’t horrible.

Will Tua match those stats 15 games into this season?

If not will he be considered trash like Allen was, and still is by many?


Sidenote: Tua will have MUCH better receivers then Allen did year 2
 
