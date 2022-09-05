 Will we have a Deebo-like formation? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will we have a Deebo-like formation?

Can you imagine Hill (or even Waddle) lining up in the backfield? That would be nuts.

My only concern is that Deebo is 215lbs+ while Hill and Waddle are sub-200lbs. That type of beating over a season could greatly impact their injury-potential... But then again, upon looking at it further, Deebo "only" had 59 carries last year (for 8 TDs!)

What do you guys think? Do you guys think it will be a staple of this offense? If so, who runs it? Hill? Waddle? A combination of the two?
 
Been saying it since he signed

Hill Is Deebo 2 without the attitude
 
I don’t think it’s necessary. It would be good for some misdirection, but I don’t think we need Waddle or Hill carrying the ball like Deebo did last season.
 
Hill could be a full time RB in this league...
 
A staple? No, but I certainly think we will see it on occasion with Jet Sweeps, motion to tip the defense's hand, etc.

I don't want either of those guys doing much between the Tackles.
 
yup.

it will be in the playbook, but it won't be a staple.
 
