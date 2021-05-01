Will we make a player trade today?

Last year heading into day 3, we traded for Brieda



This year, I could see us looking to trade a player heading into day 3. We don't have a 4 or 6, so I could see us trying to use a player like Bobby McCain, Albert Wilson are the first 2 that come to mind.



We have 2 very big needs left in Center and another RB, our 2 7ths arent going to do that.



Bobby and a 7th for a mid-late 4th?





I could see Trey Hill and Kenneth Gainwell/Demetric Felton being the targets