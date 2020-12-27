Win or Lose I Love This 2020 Dolphins

Rather we win or lose this game or lose or win at Buffalo and miss the playoffs this team is already a winner in my book.

Thank you 2020 Dolphins. I'll never forget this team. Way ahead of schedule and looks like people are going to be talking

about us a lot in the offseason. This team has exceeded any possible expectation that I had.

In my book they are playing with house money from here on out.

I probably won't feel the same way this time next year if we are 9-5 needing to win our last two games into the playoffs lol.