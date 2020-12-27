Win or Lose I Love This 2020 Dolphins

Michael Morris
Scout Team
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2017
- Messages
- 146
- Reaction score
- 179
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Charlotte, NC
Rather we win or lose this game or lose or win at Buffalo and miss the playoffs this team is already a winner in my book.
Thank you 2020 Dolphins. I'll never forget this team. Way ahead of schedule and looks like people are going to be talking
about us a lot in the offseason. This team has exceeded any possible expectation that I had.
In my book they are playing with house money from here on out.
I probably won't feel the same way this time next year if we are 9-5 needing to win our last two games into the playoffs lol.
Thank you 2020 Dolphins. I'll never forget this team. Way ahead of schedule and looks like people are going to be talking
about us a lot in the offseason. This team has exceeded any possible expectation that I had.
In my book they are playing with house money from here on out.
I probably won't feel the same way this time next year if we are 9-5 needing to win our last two games into the playoffs lol.