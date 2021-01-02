With 23rd pick, Dolphins select James Skalski LB Clemson (Bryan Cox reborn?)

Assuming the Dolphins pick 23rd (current projection), and assuming they keep that pick, and assuming James Skalski is still on the board (he is currently ranked to go around 23rd)....this would be an AWESOME PICK for Miami.



I have liked him for awhile, but I think last night he came into the NFL spotlight with that massive and CLEAN hit on Fields in the Ohio St./Clemson game. He shouldn’t have been ejected but the over sensitive college football rules don’t jive with his game, so stupid but whatever, in the NFL that is a solid clean hit and he does it again and again.



This is about the 10th big hit I have seen from him. The guy is full of piss and vinegar and exactly what the Dolphins need at the LB position. He is also a leader and already a veteran if that is possible. The kid overcame adversity and tragedy, losing his dad in his freshman year, and playing for his dad ever since.



His MEANNESS is 2nd to none in the college ranks. He is very similar to a former big LB we used to have in Miami in Bryan Cox. A little shorter, but you get it. A conversation piece at LB position.



Will Flores see this and have interest? I say go for it. Sewell and Skalski in Round 1 would be major score. They can then focus WR and RB in Round #2.