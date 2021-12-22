With a Buffalo win, Colts loss, Broncos loss, Steelers loss , Bengals win, Chargers loss

Week 16



* And of course, a Dolphins win, in week 16 the Miami Dolphins automatically become the 7th seed team in the NFL. The Patriots lose their divisional lead as well to Buffalo.



Week 17



* If the Dolphins win the following week, Buffalo wins, New England wins, Raiders lose then we remain the 7th seed

* If the Dolphins win the following week, Buffalo wins, New England wins, Raiders wins then we become 6th seed.



Assuming we carry on the progress from the week before.



week18



* In spite of our record, and New England suffering a loss to buffalo. If the Patriots beat us we are pretty much going to have no chance at all making the playoffs no matter what happens.

In fact our chances are 100% out of the playoffs ending the season 9-8.

*Winning this game gives the Dolphins a very weird and scary looking playoff seed scenario. With a great chance of facing the Patriots, and also Buffalo in the playoffs.

* If Buffalo, and New England loses in week 18 at this point based on their record, they still make it into the playoffs, and so do the Patriots even if they lose. This is if the expected teams

to win those games that week do win their games. Any given sunday right?





Scary! Thoughts?