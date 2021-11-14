With A Rousing Win Under The Fins Belt - I Am Looking Forward To An Angst-Free Sunday

Will hunker down in my lazyboy in front of the big screen with a brewski or twoski and enjoy the games, probably through RedZone.Also I will enjoy the talking heads in pre-game shows having to discuss how the Fins defense solved the Jackson conundrum (although probably more in the context of "should we worry about the Ravens?")A week away from from Janice singing "Take Another Piece Of My Heart Again," and Tom singing "Stop Dragging My Heart Around."Youse guys likely feel the same way, amirite;?