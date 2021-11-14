With A Rousing Win Under The Fins Belt - I Am Looking Forward To An Angst-Free Sunday

Vaark
Will hunker down in my lazyboy in front of the big screen with a brewski or twoski and enjoy the games, probably through RedZone.
Also I will enjoy the talking heads in pre-game shows having to discuss how the Fins defense solved the Jackson conundrum (although probably more in the context of "should we worry about the Ravens?")
A week away from from Janice singing "Take Another Piece Of My Heart Again," and Tom singing "Stop Dragging My Heart Around."
Youse guys likely feel the same way, amirite;?
