With all the draft capital why did we reach?...

We had the most draft picks in years. If we couldn't trade up to get better players, why did we reach??

Trade down and select them today. Jackson and Noah would have still been there.

Why trade away pro bowlers to not use the capital to make a trade?
 
You know this how?
 
Because corners and tackles are hard to find and top ones won’t last. Plus, your assumption they would still have been there later is unfounded. You’re mixing draft guru ratings with team ratings. They picked up an extra fourth and got an excellent CB prospect who is a great scheme fit. Don’t see a problem.
 
We are talking about STARTING players. You dont reach for backups, nickels, or guys who take years to develop, in 1st round.

Our DB unit played fine withiut Howard last year. Now we have Jones and Howard, simply, Noah was not necessary.

Jackson? Fine, hes only 20. But he did get beat around by Epenesa. He would have gone late 1st i think. Not necessary at 18.

Seriously kids, quit bowing to the FO. Grier has screwed this team for ages. Wirfs was there, he would have been far better. Day one starter
 
Let me ask you a serious question. Who is the starting nickel corner on the Dolphins roster before yesterday?
 
Sounds like you nailed your mock draft 32 for 32. Congrats
 
Im sure miami called sf to jump in front of the bucs but maybe SF didnt want to move down that far and miss out on DT Kinlaw. SF moved down one pick and he would be there for them. He replaces Buckner who they traded to Colts.
 
Disagreeing with you or the OP is not the same as bowing to the FO.

Seriously.

Kiddo.
 
i hear what you are saying however
Laremy TUnsil is not a great LT- he has proven to be pretty good
MInkah- **** him regardless but hes a whiny baby
if the two guys we brought in give us around the same production with higher character, its a no brainer.
i dont like the Noah pick, simply because you had a guy sitting their who can change your offense over night (swift)
 
oh no we took a player at 18 who might have been there at 26, ooooh noooooooooo

we targeted guys we liked - none of them are reaches unless you're "bowing down" to the gasbags who tell you what to think about players you know nothing about until after we draft them.
 
I think the answer to your question lies in the fact the FO is thinking differently than the popular mock drafts. If you look at their picks, all three, they make perfect sense if you simply ask yourself, "Who would be the best players in this draft FOR THE 2021 SEASON".

Especially their 2nd and 3rd picks, who most analysts agree would have been way higher on everyone's boards had they had more time at their positions.

It's the ultimate "if you like a guy you go get him" mindset we have been hoping this Dolphins team would have forever. Also they are taking big home run swings instead of the tepid bunts of yesteryear.
 
Quick, name the season ending secondary last year without looking it up. There's your answer.

Oh, and by whose definition did the reach?
 
Comment from GM Chris Grier, Noah Igbinoghene was the best player on our board. My read is that they didn't consider him a reach - they rated him as a 1st round talent. Coach Flores knows DBs and they really really like him. I think their bigger concern was that some other team may really like him as well.
 
