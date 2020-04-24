With all the draft capital why did we reach?...

dolphinfan41
We had the most draft picks in years. If we couldn't trade up to get better players, why did we reach??
Trade down and select them today. Jackson and Noah would have still been there.
Why trade away pro bowlers to not use the capital to make a trade?
