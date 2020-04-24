With all the draft capital why did we reach?...

I think the answer to your question lies in the fact the FO is thinking differently than the popular mock drafts. If you look at their picks, all three, they make perfect sense if you simply ask yourself, "Who would be the best players in this draft FOR THE 2021 SEASON".



Especially their 2nd and 3rd picks, who most analysts agree would have been way higher on everyone's boards had they had more time at their positions.



It's the ultimate "if you like a guy you go get him" mindset we have been hoping this Dolphins team would have forever. Also they are taking big home run swings instead of the tepid bunts of yesteryear.