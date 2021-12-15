 With Covid Outbreak Should NFL Put Playoff Teams In Bubble? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With Covid Outbreak Should NFL Put Playoff Teams In Bubble?

So not trying to go political here. But, if the NFL is going to continue to not allow negative testing players to be on game day rosters, should they contemplate putting playoffs or even current playoff teams and teams still in the hunt before playoffs in a bubble until the season is over? For us, we somewhat dodged a bullet with it only being 4 players. But, next week it could be Tua and Waddle and Ogbah and X on the list ( I just picked top performers). So, knowing we're a couple key failed tests from having Brisket out there, what would be the best plan? I don't see the NFL lightning their protocols.
 
I think the bubble times are over and done with.... but i think the NFL just needs to stick to the rules they set whatever they are.

If the Browns for example can't dress a full allotment of players, they either forfeit or do their best.... sucks but I don't want to see games getting moved from Saturday to Tuesday especially if they involve playoff teams.
 
Forfeit is only if those players are not vaccinated.
 
Ok. What happens when it's our team?
 
