With Covid Outbreak Should NFL Put Playoff Teams In Bubble?

So not trying to go political here. But, if the NFL is going to continue to not allow negative testing players to be on game day rosters, should they contemplate putting playoffs or even current playoff teams and teams still in the hunt before playoffs in a bubble until the season is over? For us, we somewhat dodged a bullet with it only being 4 players. But, next week it could be Tua and Waddle and Ogbah and X on the list ( I just picked top performers). So, knowing we're a couple key failed tests from having Brisket out there, what would be the best plan? I don't see the NFL lightning their protocols.