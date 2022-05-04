With Fewer Picks the Dolphins Made the Most of What They Had

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 326
- Reaction score
- 827
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
With Fewer Picks the Dolphins Make The Most of What They Had - Miami Dolphins
Going into the 2022 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins had the fewest picks of any team entering the draft, and their first pick was at pick 102 in the 3rd round. Barring a trade of some kind, the Dolphins would have very slim pickings with who they could draft. General Manager Chris Grier said he […]
dolphinstalk.com