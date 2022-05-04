 With Fewer Picks the Dolphins Made the Most of What They Had | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With Fewer Picks the Dolphins Made the Most of What They Had

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
326
Reaction score
827
Age
44
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

With Fewer Picks the Dolphins Make The Most of What They Had - Miami Dolphins

Going into the 2022 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins had the fewest picks of any team entering the draft, and their first pick was at pick 102 in the 3rd round. Barring a trade of some kind, the Dolphins would have very slim pickings with who they could draft. General Manager Chris Grier said he […]
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom