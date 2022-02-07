With McDaniel here, who’s our RB next year?

So excited for our run game potential. We obviously need a solid RB though. It’s pretty apparent it’s going to be a top priority this off-season..
I don’t watch CFB. Who are the top RBs we should be looking at?
Some to consider in the draft ...Spiller, Hall, Robinson, Cook, Walker. There's a sleeper on BYU. Can't remember his name.
I go back and forth between Spiller and Hall. Spiller might be the most complete. Hall will grind out yards. Robinson reminds me of Dillon in GB. Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota's back. He looks like a receiver catching the ball.
I hope they kick the tires on a top free agent or two, but I hope Duke Johnson hangs on….at least for another year or two. It was maddening how underutilized he was when it was apparent he was fresh and played really well when given the chance.