 With McDaniel here, who’s our RB next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With McDaniel here, who’s our RB next year?

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,443
Reaction score
1,684
So excited for our run game potential. We obviously need a solid RB though. It’s pretty apparent it’s going to be a top priority this off-season..
I don’t watch CFB. Who are the top RBs we should be looking at?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,647
Reaction score
15,063
Some to consider in the draft ...Spiller, Hall, Robinson, Cook, Walker. There's a sleeper on BYU. Can't remember his name.

I go back and forth between Spiller and Hall. Spiller might be the most complete. Hall will grind out yards. Robinson reminds me of Dillon in GB. Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota's back. He looks like a receiver catching the ball.
 
FSUDoles

FSUDoles

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 21, 2004
Messages
181
Reaction score
399
Location
Lauderdale by the Sea
I hope they kick the tires on a top free agent or two, but I hope Duke Johnson hangs on….at least for another year or two. It was maddening how underutilized he was when it was apparent he was fresh and played really well when given the chance.
 
S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
178
Reaction score
169
Age
62
Location
edmonton
Barkley would be a great pickup - I'd also look into getting Foreman from the Titans. That guy is a beast. Derrick Henry clone.
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

I'm spicy.
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
367
Reaction score
519
The 49ers run game started 4 RB's, Deebo had a lot of carries, and Jimmy G and Lance both had 38 attempt. He's creative in how he generates solid team rushing numbers.

He does like a 3 down back though. Mitchell had some big games that went largely unnoticed because of Deebo.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
14,576
Reaction score
27,883
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
I don't think there is anyone on the same level as Henry, at least not solely from a running standpoint.

Barkley? Like to have him, but it would really depend on the contract he would be looking for. H hasn't exactly been a "workhorse" type back the past two seasons.

However we approach it, we need a "between the tackles" power back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom