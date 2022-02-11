With McDaniel now on board which of our Free Agents should we keep around

MrChadRico
-Ogbah
-Lindsay or Duke for rb. Maybe both. This one could be up in the air
-Hollins
-Needham
-Symthe
I’d say those are the main ones for me. Pretty much everyone else is replaceable / special teams / depth
I’ve decided I’m down to move on from Gesicki. Would be awesome to tag him in some way and get compensation. Dalton Schultz- a much more complete TE and maybe not as expensive either
Him, John Beck, and Josh Rosen are the stuff of nightmares.Just get rid of the Brisket...Dont really care as long as I NEVER see him under center as the Fins QB in my lifetime.
Absolute hot garbage every outing and I suspect a friend of Flores...
