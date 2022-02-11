With McDaniel now on board which of our Free Agents should we keep around

Oddly enough Smythe is the only one in that group that I would pay without any questions. You know what you're going to get from him.



It would be hard to lose Ogbah but there's no way I'd offer him a 5 yr deal unless there's a 2 year out for the team. Hes had his ups and downs with the Phins and has been inconsistent enough in his career that it would be really tough trusting him with Byron Jones type money. If hes happy with a 3-4 yr deal that the team can get out of after 2 I'd be thrilled to see him back.



Its going to be a fun ride. Another year with a whole lot of turnover, for better or worse.