 With McDaniel now on board which of our Free Agents should we keep around | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With McDaniel now on board which of our Free Agents should we keep around

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,135
Reaction score
3,663
Age
37
Location
Kansas
Screenshot_20220211-172324_Chrome.jpg
Screenshot_20220211-172331_Chrome.jpg
Screenshot_20220211-172344_Chrome.jpg

Ogbah is a must keep, so is Duke Johnson. I really wanna keep Needem, Smythe and Lindsay. Other than that im okay with loosing the rest of them honesty. Gesicki would be nice but he might price himself out of contention. What do you guys think will happen? Who would you keep?
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
19,328
Reaction score
12,346
Location
NE, Indiana
-Ogbah
-Lindsay or Duke for rb. Maybe both. This one could be up in the air
-Hollins
-Needham
-Symthe

I’d say those are the main ones for me. Pretty much everyone else is replaceable / special teams / depth

I’ve decided I’m down to move on from Gesicki. Would be awesome to tag him in some way and get compensation. Dalton Schultz- a much more complete TE and maybe not as expensive either
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,015
Reaction score
1,933
I think we bring back a few others to compete and be available in case of injuries:

1. Needham and/or Perry for CB depth.
2. Tommylee (keep Waddle from returns) and Ford as depth.
3. Biegel and Eguavoen for specials and depth. The latter for the 3rd preseason game. Maybe Roberts for the right price.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
8,100
Reaction score
674
Location
Carolina
Oddly enough Smythe is the only one in that group that I would pay without any questions. You know what you're going to get from him.

It would be hard to lose Ogbah but there's no way I'd offer him a 5 yr deal unless there's a 2 year out for the team. Hes had his ups and downs with the Phins and has been inconsistent enough in his career that it would be really tough trusting him with Byron Jones type money. If hes happy with a 3-4 yr deal that the team can get out of after 2 I'd be thrilled to see him back.

Its going to be a fun ride. Another year with a whole lot of turnover, for better or worse.
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
2,792
Reaction score
2,201
Just get rid of the Brisket...Dont really care as long as I NEVER see him under center as the Fins QB in my lifetime.

Absolute hot garbage every outing and I suspect a friend of Flores...
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,850
Reaction score
5,659
Age
29
Location
Florida
Travis34 said:
-Ogbah
-Lindsay or Duke for rb. Maybe both. This one could be up in the air
-Hollins
-Needham
-Symthe

I’d say those are the main ones for me. Pretty much everyone else is replaceable / special teams / depth

I’ve decided I’m down to move on from Gesicki. Would be awesome to tag him in some way and get compensation. Dalton Schultz- a much more complete TE and maybe not as expensive either
Click to expand...

Why so down on MG? The guy is a matchup nightmare when used properly and an 800 yard receiver in an offense with no direction and no downfield capability.

I get he's not a great blocker or tackle breaker, but he's a matchup problem and potential 1k+ receiver.
 
The Gov

The Gov

I'm On The Whiskey Diet
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
935
Reaction score
3,550
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
Good_Dylan said:
Just get rid of the Brisket...Dont really care as long as I NEVER see him under center as the Fins QB in my lifetime.

Absolute hot garbage every outing and I suspect a friend of Flores...
Click to expand...
Him, John Beck, and Josh Rosen are the stuff of nightmares.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom