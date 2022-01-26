 With now nine coaching jobs available why would the top candidates choose us? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With now nine coaching jobs available why would the top candidates choose us?

opticblazed

With 8 other openings are we even a top 3 choice for coaches. With the revolving doors of coaching we have had why would a top guy like payton etc choose to come here? We may end up picking a coach from the left over candidates. Their are more attractive coaching options.
 
BahamaFinFan78

So, it sounds like Payton is not coaching anywhere this season, although I would offer him head of football operations and see if he bites. Now, why pick Miami? We have a roster that is almost playoff ready. In fact, some would argue that if Tua doesn't go down, we would get it. We have the most cap space in the league and very few key players that are free agents (Ogbah and Gesicki). If you don't like Tua as a starter, you have two firsts in the next draft to be able to move up to get a young guy. If you are respected coach, you might be able to coax Rodgers or Wilson. You have a GM who allows his coach to have a real say in the draft, free agency and player acquisition. You have an owner that doesn't mind spending money and is basically absent, so he's not in your hair that much. No state tax, great weather, loyal fan base and so much more.
 
fansinceGWilson

opticblazed said:
With 8 other openings are we even a top 3 choice for coaches. With the revolving doors of coaching we have had why would a top guy like payton etc choose to come here? We may end up picking a coach from the left over candidates. Their are more attractive coaching options.
First, the unknowns.
How does the NFL and potential candidates feel about Ross/Grier? we have a good idea how a number of posters here feel about them, but that doesn't mean the candidates feel the same way.
How do candidates feel about TT? Again, views here, regardless how intense, have no affect on candidates.
Who was it who turned down a chance at Miami because his wife wanted to stay out west? Unknown variables exist.

Why would some candidate think Miami is a top 3 pick? This has been discussed in a few threads.
Cap space. Young team with some rising talent. Two R1 picks next year.
Won 9 games after starting 1-8 AND with a number of poor asst coaches, poor play designs, and no in-game adjustments.

I'm not convinced 'no tax' state actually matters much. Maybe as a tie-breaker, but Miami loses players they target every year, so 'no tax' doesn't appear that influential.
 
AvogadrosNumber

Brilliant move by Ross to fire Flores in this sellers market

Probably easier to find a better Qb than Tua than a better coach like Flores

Heck will also add finding a better GM than Grier than a better coach like Flores
 
LargoFin

Dolphins - great defense, lot of cap money this offseason, but competitive division
Jaguars - 1 pick, QB in place, easy to win division
Texans - too much work
Broncos - QB up in the air, competitive division
Raiders - Solid roster, but competitive division
Giants - QB situation is a problem, competitive division, storied team
Saints - Need QB, cap hell, but otherwise a good spot
Bears - Mess
Vikings - Rodgers is leaving the division, great opportunity
 
Libermaniac

If it were a guy like Harbaugh who could ask for full control over personnel, I would think we’d be one of the top choices due to our cap space and young talent, no state income tax, weather, etc. And, if Tua doesn’t work out this year he’d have the draft capital to get a new QB in the 2023 draft. I assume Grier would be ok working for Harbaugh, but I could be wrong.

If it’s someone who wouldn’t want or deserve full control over personnel, I’d think we’d be middle to lower end of the pack due to the organizations repeated failures.
 
artdnj

Payton Should be off the list, he’s checked out for a year so let him have his mental break and get back next year. If his heart is in it he’d be my number one but I don’t think that’s the case
 
VBCheeseGrater

steviey01 said:
Well we are a dumpster fire. That's for sure.
As far as teams needing a new coach, and the somewhat unexpected firing of a (barely) winning season coach, we should be among the better situations that get presented to candidates. Helps that our defense has been stout and our owner has publicly answered alot of questions with "that will be up to the new coach"
 
superphin

LargoFin said:
Dolphins - great defense, lot of cap money this offseason, but competitive division
Jaguars - 1 pick, QB in place, easy to win division
Texans - too much work
Broncos - QB up in the air, competitive division
Raiders - Solid roster, but competitive division
Giants - QB situation is a problem, competitive division, storied team
Saints - Need QB, cap hell, but otherwise a good spot
Bears - Mess
Vikings - Rodgers is leaving the division, great opportunity
The Broncos also have a great defense in fact maybe better. They had the 3rd best defense in the NFL last year. They also have a solid running game with 2 guys at 900 yards each.
 
Vaark

The speculation is that the new Bears GM will hire Caldwell and Pep Hamilton as his OC. Compared to some of the choices that have been bandied around, this would make me jelly!
 
Dolphindrew

A defense that with a couple of additions/tweaks, could become extremely good, a star WR in place, a QB who is accurate (not trying to start any arguments here, it is what it is). Yes, it's a competitive division and conference. I think a lot of people got fixated on needing to have a legendary offense after Sunday night's Bills/Chiefs game. I think that is a fools mission. Yes, this team has to make major improvements to all phases of their offense, but I think they are closer to bridging that gap on the D side of the ball as well. I realize Buffalo dominated us, but one of those games was before we went back to what worked (amoeba, cover 0, mixing looks, etc). The 2nd matchup we were competitive later in the game than most people want to remember (held them to 3 pts in first half). Like others have said, the owner/gm situation IMO is maybe the largest issue.
 
NMB Fin

All kidding aside maybe because it’s February and it’s 80 degrees outside. That’s our best selling point
 
