With now nine coaching jobs available why would the top candidates choose us?

A defense that with a couple of additions/tweaks, could become extremely good, a star WR in place, a QB who is accurate (not trying to start any arguments here, it is what it is). Yes, it's a competitive division and conference. I think a lot of people got fixated on needing to have a legendary offense after Sunday night's Bills/Chiefs game. I think that is a fools mission. Yes, this team has to make major improvements to all phases of their offense, but I think they are closer to bridging that gap on the D side of the ball as well. I realize Buffalo dominated us, but one of those games was before we went back to what worked (amoeba, cover 0, mixing looks, etc). The 2nd matchup we were competitive later in the game than most people want to remember (held them to 3 pts in first half). Like others have said, the owner/gm situation IMO is maybe the largest issue.