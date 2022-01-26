With now nine coaching jobs available why would the top candidates choose us?

So, it sounds like Payton is not coaching anywhere this season, although I would offer him head of football operations and see if he bites. Now, why pick Miami? We have a roster that is almost playoff ready. In fact, some would argue that if Tua doesn't go down, we would get it. We have the most cap space in the league and very few key players that are free agents (Ogbah and Gesicki). If you don't like Tua as a starter, you have two firsts in the next draft to be able to move up to get a young guy. If you are respected coach, you might be able to coax Rodgers or Wilson. You have a GM who allows his coach to have a real say in the draft, free agency and player acquisition. You have an owner that doesn't mind spending money and is basically absent, so he's not in your hair that much. No state tax, great weather, loyal fan base and so much more.