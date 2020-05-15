With Potential Cancellation of NCAA Season, Supplemental Draft Could Become Loaded

If the NCAA season is in fact cancelled, supplemental draft will be loaded.

While I wouldn't spend a 1st round pick, I would spend one of our 2nd round picks on one of two Alabama players.

Najee Harris - Heck I wanted this guy in the first round THIS year but he chose to come back to the Crimson Tide. He is perfect back IMO.

Davante Smith - He would fit in nicely in our receiver room.
 
I thought the NFL said they would not be doing a supplemental draft or only have a limited one.
 
For those who may be unaware of how it works.......

www.liveabout.com

How Does the NFL's Supplemental Draft Work?

The supplemental draft, held after the traditional NFL draft and before each season begins, gives college underclassmen a vehicle for entering the NFL.
www.liveabout.com www.liveabout.com


I could definitely see players choosing this option where applicable. With our record last season, we would be in the top tier. We also, obviously, have picks to spare. Pass rusher? RB? Long snapper??????.....lol
 
