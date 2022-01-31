With the 29th pick the Dolphins select…

I don't want a late first round OL on this line next year, I think the day 1 starters will be gone and we have enough projects already to deal with. Might as well overspend in FA at this point and find a combo between our draftees and FA vets



I want a playmaker. I'd be okay with -



RB - Kenneth Walker. Period. Next position.



WR - I think both OSU receivers and London are locks to be gone. My preference would be Burks, but he's going to test off the charts and could be gone. Jameson Williams as a stash prospect who wouldn't be there if he didn't get injured. Would be a cool addition. Jahan Dotson is a very interesting name. Sticky hands. However, the thought of Jaylen Waddle and Wan'Dale Robinson on the field together makes me giddy.



LB - one of the 3 Dean, Lloyd or Clark should be there if that's the route we choose to go. It's definitely not a bad route at all. Upgrading Duke Riley to one of those 3 would put our D in a new tier.



In the end, I think we pick a LB or trade the pick for Ridley