With the 29th pick the Dolphins select…

Who ya got?

I’m hoping for one of my Dawgs, Jordan Davis or Nakobe Dean. I’d be ok with a good tackle as well. Wide receiver is the other option. I don’t want a RB in the first round, too many needs.
 
Kebo said:
Who ya got?

I’m hoping for one of my Dawgs, Jordan Davis or Nakobe Dean. I’d be ok with a good tackle as well. Wide receiver is the other option. I don’t want a RB in the first round, too many needs.
Normally I'd agree but wouldn't hate it if they went RB at pick 29.
 
Mayor Grier trades picks with the team that comes within a whisker of landing in the Superbowl. 🤣

It’s hard to be that bad at your job.

It’s even more difficult to be as bad as the dolphins have been for as long as they have been. It just doesn’t happen in a league set up for parity.

Mayor Grier will likely explore trading that 29th pick to a team that doesn’t have a 1st round pick next year.
 
I don't want a late first round OL on this line next year, I think the day 1 starters will be gone and we have enough projects already to deal with. Might as well overspend in FA at this point and find a combo between our draftees and FA vets

I want a playmaker. I'd be okay with -

RB - Kenneth Walker. Period. Next position.

WR - I think both OSU receivers and London are locks to be gone. My preference would be Burks, but he's going to test off the charts and could be gone. Jameson Williams as a stash prospect who wouldn't be there if he didn't get injured. Would be a cool addition. Jahan Dotson is a very interesting name. Sticky hands. However, the thought of Jaylen Waddle and Wan'Dale Robinson on the field together makes me giddy.

LB - one of the 3 Dean, Lloyd or Clark should be there if that's the route we choose to go. It's definitely not a bad route at all. Upgrading Duke Riley to one of those 3 would put our D in a new tier.

In the end, I think we pick a LB or trade the pick for Ridley
 
