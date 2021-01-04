With the #3 pick I want the Dolphins to....

Probably trade down at this moment.
Why?
Is Sewell a huge need with a left handed QB? Sure, getting a stud tackle never hurts, but we took Jackson last year in the 1st and more times than not it takes linemen a year or two to adapt.
Chase seems like a stud receiver, but this class is good up top* and they probably can get a good one later in the first, especially with a small trade down. Ross, Smith, Waddle can all be had, and 2 of the three played with Tua.
Parsons at 3 seems high. He has the making of a stud linebacker, but he isn't without flaws.
*Edit: Forgot abut Justyn ross and his spinal issue