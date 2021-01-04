 With the #3 pick I want the Dolphins to.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With the #3 pick I want the Dolphins to....

I want the Dolphins to...

  • Trade down

    Votes: 11 68.8%

  • Draft Sewell

    Votes: 4 25.0%

  • Draft Chase

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Draft Smith

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Draft Parsons

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Draft a quarterback

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 1 6.3%
  • Total voters
    16
jason37

jason37

Drivin' the Yeremiah Bell Bandwagon
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
436
Reaction score
170
Location
Murrieta CA
Just a poll to see what the majority is thinking.

Here is a draft trade chart for reference
2E0D29E4-B0C0-4CBB-A966-61AF2CC98B40.jpeg
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6,227
Reaction score
3,947
Trade down would be my pick , but that return needs to reflect what we would be giving up. So it's got to be a monster haul that helps us this year, not deferring everything to next we need help now. So dropping only a short way so we still get that blue chip receiver we need (probably need 2 receivers) as well as at least another top 50 pick.

If we can't get a trading partner that's willing to meet our valuation, then I stay put and take Sewell. Not sure how folks think Parsons moves the needle more for this franchise right now, than one if not the best line prospect to come out in a long time.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
697
Reaction score
825
Location
Georgia
Perfect world, trade 3 to the Panthers for 8, 39, 73. Then trade 8 to SF for 12, 43

Then we have 12, 18, 36, 39, 43, 50, 73, 82

If you want to go crazy on WRs and RBs you could then draft...


1CBA99DB-C63F-45FA-8799-292FEF9C4754.png
 
Last edited:
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,291
Reaction score
975
Probably trade down at this moment.

Why?

Is Sewell a huge need with a left handed QB? Sure, getting a stud tackle never hurts, but we took Jackson last year in the 1st and more times than not it takes linemen a year or two to adapt.
Chase seems like a stud receiver, but this class is good up top* and they probably can get a good one later in the first, especially with a small trade down. Ross, Smith, Waddle can all be had, and 2 of the three played with Tua.
Parsons at 3 seems high. He has the making of a stud linebacker, but he isn't without flaws.



*Edit: Forgot abut Justyn ross and his spinal issue
 
Last edited:
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
491
Reaction score
408
Age
47
Location
London England
I wouldn’t trade to Carolina for what’s being suggested. Giving up a prime top 3 spot with two generational talents knocking around and QB desperate teams around as well, If I’m dropping from 3-8 and getting a miserly second rounder and third rounder out of it when they pick up a generational talent and I get a WR with those 2 extra picks I’m not going to be smiling. They need to give up two 1sts for me and a second in the coming draft. They want penei they gotta pay Laremy prices plus a little
 
