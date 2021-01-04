With the #3 pick I want the Dolphins to....

Trade down would be my pick , but that return needs to reflect what we would be giving up. So it's got to be a monster haul that helps us this year, not deferring everything to next we need help now. So dropping only a short way so we still get that blue chip receiver we need (probably need 2 receivers) as well as at least another top 50 pick.



If we can't get a trading partner that's willing to meet our valuation, then I stay put and take Sewell. Not sure how folks think Parsons moves the needle more for this franchise right now, than one if not the best line prospect to come out in a long time.