With the 3rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft...

Assuming Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are taken 1st and 2nd, the draft really begins at 3 with us... Or does it?
In this hypothetical situation we would have the chance to grab the highest rated OT ever. I know we need playmakers on offense, but hey, good thing we have 2 1st rounders and 2nd rounders right?
After Sewell, you go WR 100% with the 2nd 1st rounder. This is where having the extra round 2 pick comes in handy as our 3rd rounder can be used in a package as trade bait to potentially move up a couple spots.
Devonta Smith and Ja'marr Chase will be gone.
Jaylen Waddle? Rashod Bateman? Chris Olave?
We'd probably need to move a little up to draft Waddle or Bateman (Closer to 15-18), but Olave would be available.
I think we go LB and RB in the 2nd round to complete our overhaul of the offense.
Tua would now have the Oline, WR help, and a better running game (both because of Sewell and whoever we would draft).
What do you guys think?
