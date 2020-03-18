With the recent FA signings, what kind of team are the Dolphins looking like?

As the title says. Discipline, good leadership with the Special Teams Captains, limiting or outright shutting down the passing game with a new corner described as "shutdown" paired with Howard. These stand out to me, based on what I've read.



I have faith in the coach, and he's bringing in solid veterans for a team that last year went through the grinder and yet managed to still get wins in the latter part of the season. Its exciting, and who knows how they will look after the Draft.