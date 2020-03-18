With the recent FA signings, what kind of team are the Dolphins looking like?

As the title says. Discipline, good leadership with the Special Teams Captains, limiting or outright shutting down the passing game with a new corner described as "shutdown" paired with Howard. These stand out to me, based on what I've read.

I have faith in the coach, and he's bringing in solid veterans for a team that last year went through the grinder and yet managed to still get wins in the latter part of the season. Its exciting, and who knows how they will look after the Draft.
 
Looks like we are going to put the clamps on the run. If we copy the Patriots model, as it seems we're doing, Howard may be out the door.

I'm all for it, just make sure it' to the Lions with another pick or two in exchange for the 3rd pick.
 
I for one want to keep X and pair w Jones for a great CB tandem. Otherwise we kinda downgraded IMO.
 
