Without the Preston Williams injury, we wouldn't have seen this side of DeVante Parker

Sad, but true. It's never great to see a player get injured, especially a young player that is showing early promise.



But when Preston Williams was announced out for the season on Nov. 4, DeVante became this team's undisputed No. 1 offensive option and he made the most of it.



In Williams' absence, Parker had 44 catches for 802 yards and 5 touchdowns (over 8 games). Over a full season that's 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now, that's a volume we'll likely never see for Parker, but out of necessity of having very few other options, Miami gave Parker the opportunity to show something and he absolutely did that.



Again, sucks for Williams, but the direct result of that injury and DeVante being forced to become the No. 1 option is the marvelous last half of the season and a $40 million contract.



Kudos Parker. Continue the trend in 2020.