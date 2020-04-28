Working on a MIA Fan Song "Tua Time"

Fin-Loco
Hey all,
In my free time with a musician friend of mine, I'm working on a rendition of Don Willaims classic Tulsa Time. It's called Tua Time. You can hear the original here:
Curious if there's anyone on here with specific skills on music making and also if everyone would like to maybe help with the lyrics.
Here's what I have so far to the same tune:
He left Tuscalossa for Miami
Drafted at number 5
He won the Heisman and a national champ
Helping the Crimson Tide Thrive
He got a little injured hip, ankles and a finger
He’s going to win it all this time
Cause he ain’t fooling; going to give defenses schooling
He’s born for tossing dimes
Living in Tua Time
Living in Tua Time
Well, you know; I'm looking forward to it
Going to set my watch right to it
Living in Tua Time
