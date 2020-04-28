Working on a MIA Fan Song "Tua Time"

Hey all,



In my free time with a musician friend of mine, I'm working on a rendition of Don Willaims classic Tulsa Time. It's called Tua Time. You can hear the original here:

Curious if there's anyone on here with specific skills on music making and also if everyone would like to maybe help with the lyrics.



Here's what I have so far to the same tune:





He left Tuscalossa for Miami

Drafted at number 5





He won the Heisman and a national champ

Helping the Crimson Tide Thrive





He got a little injured hip, ankles and a finger

He’s going to win it all this time







Cause he ain’t fooling; going to give defenses schooling

He’s born for tossing dimes





Living in Tua Time

Living in Tua Time





Well, you know; I'm looking forward to it

Going to set my watch right to it





Living in Tua Time