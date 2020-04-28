Working on a MIA Fan Song "Tua Time"

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,734
Reaction score
5,915
Location
Marco Island
Hey all,

In my free time with a musician friend of mine, I'm working on a rendition of Don Willaims classic Tulsa Time. It's called Tua Time. You can hear the original here:
Curious if there's anyone on here with specific skills on music making and also if everyone would like to maybe help with the lyrics.

Here's what I have so far to the same tune:


He left Tuscalossa for Miami
Drafted at number 5


He won the Heisman and a national champ
Helping the Crimson Tide Thrive


He got a little injured hip, ankles and a finger
He’s going to win it all this time



Cause he ain’t fooling; going to give defenses schooling
He’s born for tossing dimes


Living in Tua Time
Living in Tua Time


Well, you know; I'm looking forward to it
Going to set my watch right to it


Living in Tua Time
 
Interested if we should retain the country twang to it or do a little more Country Roady version.
 
