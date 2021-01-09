 Worst Week 17 "Playoff" Letdown: 2002, 2013 or 2020? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Worst Week 17 "Playoff" Letdown: 2002, 2013 or 2020?

sap1993

sap1993

Rookie
Joined
Sep 6, 2013
Messages
19
Reaction score
33
Location
Tampa
The Dolphins faced "win and in" scenarios in all three of these seasons in week 17, only to lose and find themselves out of the playoffs. Which year hurt the most?

2002 @ Patriots. Finished 9-7
2013 vs Jets. Finished 8-8
2020 @ Bills. Finished 10-6

For me, it was the home game against the Jets in 2013. The offense **** the bed the last two weeks that year and getting punked by Geno Smith was brutal
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom