Worst Week 17 "Playoff" Letdown: 2002, 2013 or 2020?

The Dolphins faced "win and in" scenarios in all three of these seasons in week 17, only to lose and find themselves out of the playoffs. Which year hurt the most?



2002 @ Patriots. Finished 9-7

2013 vs Jets. Finished 8-8

2020 @ Bills. Finished 10-6



For me, it was the home game against the Jets in 2013. The offense **** the bed the last two weeks that year and getting punked by Geno Smith was brutal