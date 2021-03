Would 15 million more help?

Tupac Shakur said: only the highest 51 paid players count against the cap Click to expand...

According to the Spotrac cap list, you'd have to start cutting contracts at around 800K and above (like Lynn Bowden) to get any salary cap space. And then you're really only getting back that amount minus what the 52nd person on the list would make. Like cutting Sam Eguavoen at $850K would only get you an additional $70K or so (it's complicated because you're always adding and subtracting).