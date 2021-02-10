Would the Dolphins be interested in Richard Sherman .... at Safety?

“At corner, I’ve had games where I haven’t got a look, thrown at, and at safety you can see exactly where the ball goes and you can make an impact. You can get in on every tackle just about because you’re in the center of everything, kind of like the Mike [linebacker]. But it’s something I’m definitely going to consider later in my career and hopefully I’ll be just as good there.” Click to expand...

"I only want to play two more [seasons]," Sherman said. "I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I've played on have reached." Click to expand...

IDK what he’d cost. IDK if Flores & Grier would be interested. IDK if Sherman is ready to make the move yet, but I recalled reading this quote from Sherman a few years ago and recently read it again.Sherman also said this recently:He’ll be 33 in March. Clearly has still been a good corner. I’m of the belief his size, length, experience, and intelligence would make him a pretty good safety.MIA arguably would be one of the more intriguing places for him to make the transition. They already have a good defense, and are poised to win in the next year or two. They also could use a Safety. And some additional experience in the secondary.So, does the idea of Sherman intrigue you? Do you believe Flores & Grier would be interested? Do you think Sherman would consider coming to MIA on an affordable deal?Just daydreaming out loud.